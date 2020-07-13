Chevron Left
Back to Responsive Website Development and Design Capstone

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Responsive Website Development and Design Capstone by University of London

4.6
stars
56 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

For your Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization Capstone Project, you will create a complete, responsive, multi-user, data-driven website which aims to solve a particular problem. We encourage you to create a website addressing a problem that you are interested in! However, if you don’t have an idea of your own, we have several that we will suggest in the course. In the capstone project, you will: 1. Develop a complete website using the full range of skills learned during the specialisation 2. Work through a structured process from idea generation to product delivery 3. Document and receive feedback on the development of your project from an idea to a fully functional piece of software in a series of structured assignments including peer interactions Participation in or completion of this online course will not confer academic credit for University of London programmes....

Top reviews

AR

Mar 18, 2021

This specialization was a great journey for me. MeteorJS is a very good way to learn JavaScript. Also, it helped me to see Front-End and Back-End as a whole picture.

GA

Apr 7, 2016

You will apply your Meteor.js Knowledge doing a nice project, something you love to do, or want to do for helping people.

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Responsive Website Development and Design Capstone

By Randy R

Jul 13, 2020

This course is basically a "ghost ship", with no staff or mentors monitoring it or the related forums. I cannot recommend this to anyone.

By Thangamariappan G

Sep 30, 2020

It's a very interactive course. The project life cycle and examples are great. Really interesting course for me every week to accomplish something better than the previous week. Overall its a Good Course which consists fo most of the practical work.

By Imran H

Feb 21, 2016

The course was excellent all teachers were excellent specially Dr. Mathew Yee King is my favorite through out this course. Well done London University and well done Coursera.... keep it up like this excellent course.

By Kevin Y

Nov 2, 2016

It's unclear how complex your final project should be, and the elevator pitch and tech demo videos can be a bit daunting. But if you choose a project that's challenging and push through it, you can learn a lot.

By Devon L

Oct 12, 2020

Junk, meteor.js is dead. Nobody is using it, complete waste of time to learning this rubbish.

By AB. M F R

Mar 19, 2021

This specialization was a great journey for me. MeteorJS is a very good way to learn JavaScript. Also, it helped me to see Front-End and Back-End as a whole picture.

By Gerardo E C A

Apr 8, 2016

You will apply your Meteor.js Knowledge doing a nice project, something you love to do, or want to do for helping people.

By Vijai K S

Feb 14, 2016

My first ever full stack web development course.. in my life. Hoping to create something very very awesome :D

By IBICO A R J

Jul 21, 2021

Relly happy to have learnt very important things during this capstone.

By Gregg H

Aug 10, 2016

Great tutorial on development processes.

By amit k p

Aug 9, 2019

very nice course, learnt a lot

By Maria J B V

Dec 28, 2017

Excellent course, I like it :)

By guo l n

Oct 14, 2016

good learning

By camilo a f

Feb 20, 2016

Very Good

By Muhammad R

Mar 24, 2019

NICE

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder