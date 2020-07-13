AR
Mar 18, 2021
This specialization was a great journey for me. MeteorJS is a very good way to learn JavaScript. Also, it helped me to see Front-End and Back-End as a whole picture.
Apr 7, 2016
You will apply your Meteor.js Knowledge doing a nice project, something you love to do, or want to do for helping people.
By Randy R•
Jul 13, 2020
This course is basically a "ghost ship", with no staff or mentors monitoring it or the related forums. I cannot recommend this to anyone.
By Thangamariappan G•
Sep 30, 2020
It's a very interactive course. The project life cycle and examples are great. Really interesting course for me every week to accomplish something better than the previous week. Overall its a Good Course which consists fo most of the practical work.
By Imran H•
Feb 21, 2016
The course was excellent all teachers were excellent specially Dr. Mathew Yee King is my favorite through out this course. Well done London University and well done Coursera.... keep it up like this excellent course.
By Kevin Y•
Nov 2, 2016
It's unclear how complex your final project should be, and the elevator pitch and tech demo videos can be a bit daunting. But if you choose a project that's challenging and push through it, you can learn a lot.
By Devon L•
Oct 12, 2020
Junk, meteor.js is dead. Nobody is using it, complete waste of time to learning this rubbish.
By AB. M F R•
Mar 19, 2021
By Gerardo E C A•
Apr 8, 2016
By Vijai K S•
Feb 14, 2016
My first ever full stack web development course.. in my life. Hoping to create something very very awesome :D
By IBICO A R J•
Jul 21, 2021
Relly happy to have learnt very important things during this capstone.
By Gregg H•
Aug 10, 2016
Great tutorial on development processes.
By amit k p•
Aug 9, 2019
very nice course, learnt a lot
By Maria J B V•
Dec 28, 2017
Excellent course, I like it :)
By guo l n•
Oct 14, 2016
good learning
By camilo a f•
Feb 20, 2016
Very Good
By Muhammad R•
Mar 24, 2019
NICE