What you will learn

  • The basics of the JavaScript programming language, like variables, data types, functions, loops, conditionals, and more.

  • How to use JavaScript to build real-world web apps

  • How to use professional software development tools for coding, collaboration, and deployment

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Science
  • JavaScript
  • Front-End Web Development
  • Web Development
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Build Your First Web App

2 hours to complete
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Build a Game

3 hours to complete
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Build a Browser Extension

3 hours to complete
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Build a Mobile App

2 hours to complete

