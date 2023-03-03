This is perhaps the most interactive JavaScript course ever recorded. It contains 140+ coding challenges, meaning that you will finally build that ever-so-important JavaScript muscle memory.
Learn JavaScriptScrimba
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
The basics of the JavaScript programming language, like variables, data types, functions, loops, conditionals, and more.
How to use JavaScript to build real-world web apps
How to use professional software development tools for coding, collaboration, and deployment
Skills you will gain
- Computer Science
- JavaScript
- Front-End Web Development
- Web Development
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Build Your First Web App
2 hours to complete
3 hours to complete
Build a Game
3 hours to complete
3 hours to complete
Build a Browser Extension
3 hours to complete
2 hours to complete
Build a Mobile App
2 hours to complete
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.