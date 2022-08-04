About this Course

What you will learn

  • How the JavaScript programming language works, all the way from the basics to the advanced concepts

  • Basic computer science concepts like variables, data types, functions, conditionals, loops, and much more.

  • How to build real-world web apps using the JavaScript programming language

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Science
  • Computer Programming
  • JavaScript
  • Web Development
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Basic Data Types and Logic

4 hours to complete
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Complex Data Types

5 hours to complete
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

The DOM and Async JavaScript

2 hours to complete
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Building Projects

4 hours to complete

