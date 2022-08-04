If you want to be a developer, the language to learn is JavaScript. It’s the engine of the web and if you know JavaScript, you can make software usable by everybody on any possible device.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
How the JavaScript programming language works, all the way from the basics to the advanced concepts
Basic computer science concepts like variables, data types, functions, conditionals, loops, and much more.
How to build real-world web apps using the JavaScript programming language
Skills you will gain
- Computer Science
- Computer Programming
- JavaScript
- Web Development
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Basic Data Types and Logic
4 hours to complete
5 hours to complete
Complex Data Types
5 hours to complete
2 hours to complete
The DOM and Async JavaScript
2 hours to complete
4 hours to complete
Building Projects
4 hours to complete
