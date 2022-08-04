Learner Reviews & Feedback for JavaScript Deep Dive by Scrimba
About the Course
If you want to be a developer, the language to learn is JavaScript. It’s the engine of the web and if you know JavaScript, you can make software usable by everybody on any possible device.
However, navigating the JavaScript ecosystem today is harder than ever before. What exactly do you need to learn? And how do you learn it all? Where do you even begin?
Welcome to "JavaScript Deep Dive", a course designed to teach you JavaScript in the best way possible, so you can build amazing apps, master the language, and transform your career.
You’ll learn next-level JavaScript from the beginning, so that you later can adapt any JavaScript library or framework you want to learn (like React, Angular, Vue).
You’ll learn concepts essential to making any serious app or program, break through the hard parts of the language, all while working through fun coding challenges to practice all of these concepts. And to top it off, you’ll solidify your learning by building practical, real-world apps....