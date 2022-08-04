Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learn JavaScript by Scrimba
About the Course
This is perhaps the most interactive JavaScript course ever recorded. It contains 140+ coding challenges, meaning that you will finally build that ever-so-important JavaScript muscle memory.
So say goodbye to "tutorial hell" and get ready to start feeling your JavaScript superpowers grow exponentially.
Another unique thing with this course is that you will build projects from the very start. Instead of long and boring theoretical lessons, you will dive head-first into building products and solving challenges.
This is learning by doing on steroids....