You’ll use software development tools like HTML to build attractive web pages that work well—and you’ll use structured semantic data to control how websites appear to the end user.
This course is part of the Meta Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
About this Course
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
What you will learn
Create a simple form with a responsive layout using HTML5 and CSS
Create a responsive layout using CSS
Create a UI using Bootstrap
Implement debugging tools
Skills you will gain
- Debugging
- User Interface
- React (Web Framework)
- Html And Css
- JavaScript
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
Want to get started in the world of coding and build beautiful websites as a career? This 9-course program, designed by the software engineering experts at Meta, will prepare you for a career as a front-end developer.
