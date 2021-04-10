DD
Oct 24, 2021
This course has enlightened me on how to write and program tasks using JavaScript software. Of course, I had to learn certain methods mentioned in the homework assignments using external sources.
VK
May 11, 2021
The course is very good, however it would be really nice to have at least one lecture about Object-Oriented Design in it.
By Yingying G•
Apr 10, 2021
There are so many inconsistencies that require extra student efforts but not to the benefits of the course. For example, a concept or syntax is introduced in a homework but will only be introduced in the chapter after this homework. There are also some minor errors in the homework, e.g. in HW4, the given method is 'public int get(index)' but when you run it in Codio, it will only pass if you realize the element in 'arr' is an Integer and change the method name to 'public Integer get(index)'. This might not be a big deal for an experienced SDE, but costs too much meaningless time for Java beginners which are who this course is aimed at.
By Patrick S R•
Mar 30, 2021
Course is not yet ready for prime time. The autograders have several bugs, and too few students have taken this course series for it to be fixed, making for a frustrating learning experience. Recommend another Java class until Penn gets this sorted.
By Sepideh A•
May 21, 2021
It is a great practical introduction course with challenging assignments.
By Deleted A•
Apr 6, 2021
Cool course, a lot of pain through one of the homeworks!
By Андрей П•
Mar 29, 2021
Good for beginners. Despite the fact that this is the third course in specialization, the initial assignments are quite simple, which makes it easy to get familiar with syntax of language before you dive into OOP.
By Veronika K•
May 12, 2021
By Maxwell F•
Sep 6, 2021
Fantastic course that teaches quite a bit about object oriented programming. Learn about how Java handles variables, arrays, casting, polymorphism, and more.
My only gripe was the final homework on week 3 had a few problems that made it extremely annoying to complete. You must fix the public static void main function in the homework download, as it's messed up. Also when handling packages the compiler doesn't see the package – so I got a class not found error. Lastly though the program tests perfectly on Eclipse, you must cast your variable in assertEquals which was annoying.
By Cecilia P T•
Feb 5, 2021
Codio gave me a lot of issues with saying I had errors on lines of codes that were provided in the assignment - lines that I didn't touch. It was frustrating to deal with. This course was definitely more challenging than the previous two. I wish the Staff were able to explain our errors to us or a fellow classmate in the forum. It was lonely and I spent hours on the internet trying to teach myself Java.
By Angelie X•
Oct 17, 2021
Although this is a supposed to be an intro course to Java and I like how concise it is, I personally feel like the fast pace doesn't help laying a strong foundation and I felt confused about concepts while doing the exercises and had to do additional research. The code demonstration makes everything look easy and I feel like I need a more in-depth course to really understand Java and be good at it.
By Gabriel T•
Nov 24, 2021
As is the case with all of the Penn Engineering courses that I have tried thus far, there is an exceptional level of polish in the way that this course was constructed. The assignments have all been very helpful in furthering my understanding of the Java programming language. While the course can be initially very daunting if you are coming from a Python background, the material becomes increasingly intuitive as you go through the course. If you get stuck with anything, the Discussion Forums always have a plethora of helpful staff and student answers that can help point you in the right direction.
By Vahid Y•
Nov 29, 2021
Such a helpful course, definitely recommended. The instructor knows what he is talking about and demonstrate the material in detail. Also, I would like to appreciate tutor's willingness to answer the questions via the "Discussion Forums". Best of luck!
By Daniel D•
Oct 24, 2021
By Ina P•
Nov 21, 2021
Amazing course with great examples, and wasn't too easy. Learned Java Basics and happy with the new knowledge.
By MD F H B•
Dec 13, 2021
This course is super and mind blowing. I wish everyone take benifit from this course.
By Wijesekara M E P B B W•
Mar 4, 2022
This is very useful and very effective course for java beginers
By Jorge E C V•
Apr 17, 2022
Curso que te reta y fortalece tu lógica en programación
By Deshmukh J•
Oct 23, 2021
very good for beginners and great level of assignments
By Kenta N•
Aug 23, 2021
Very clear explanation! The best Java intro!
By Artur S•
Jan 21, 2022
Phenomenal course for beginners!
By Himanshu G•
Jul 12, 2021
Very good to start Java with!
By Muhammad Y•
May 13, 2022
Great course I have learnt
By Soumali M•
Jan 24, 2022
it was an excellent course
By Naufal A•
Apr 13, 2022
Great course for beginner
By Turki H A A•
Mar 22, 2022
thanks
By Dr G S•
Jun 12, 2021
The course content is good. But instead of codio, if you implement Peer Review system it will be very useful to all. In case, instead of codio, if the students are assigned Java program and asked to submit with in the dead line, it will be a Good opportunity for learning Java for all. Because codio system will reduce number of passing students. Simple Quiz and Peer Review process is enough. This is my humble suggestion.
Dr.G.Srinivasan