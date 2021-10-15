This Course is the first of a series of courses that make up the Core Java Specialization. The Core Java Specialization, in turn, is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments.
Basic knowledge of programming in any language
Describe the Java product offerings, and the key benefits of Java.
Explain how to use basic Java syntax and data types.
Use Java expressions, operators, branching and looping statements, to write simple Java code.
- Java Database Connectivity (JDBC)
- Java Class Library
- Java Programming
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Computer Programming
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Introduction to Java
In this module, we will introduce you to Java, examine the benefits of Java, and the ways in which Java is packaged. We will see how Java can be installed, and we will demo Hello World in Java.
Java Language Fundamentals - Types
This module introduces a bit of basic Java syntax, but primarily focuses on Java's primitive types, and their wrapper classes. This module concludes with a brief introduction to the associated lab environment within your browser and learning to configure the environment to work in the best fashion for yourself. You then proceed to open the IDE used in this environment, Eclipse, and review the different elements within it. Finally, you will be reading for lab exercises related to this module.
Java Language Fundamentals - Flow of Control
This module covers Java Fundamentals of writing simple expressions, using operators, branching, and looping.
I think this course could be done with cmd as its an introduction to JAVA So its better to learn on that platform before going to eclipse
tricky course for me, i had not remebered how much, the little things hem me up, but i learn patience and practice, which i will use to continue to grow with these courses.
The introduction to Java was covered beautifully with the basic concepts and the labs , some hands on with good examples. Thank you so much for designing this lectures.
The Content Delivered is very thorough . I was expecting more such content from the same course.
About the Core Java Specialization
This Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments.
