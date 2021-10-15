About this Course

Beginner Level

Basic knowledge of programming in any language

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the Java product offerings, and the key benefits of Java.

  • Explain how to use basic Java syntax and data types.

  • Use Java expressions, operators, branching and looping statements, to write simple Java code.

Skills you will gain

  • Java Database Connectivity (JDBC)
  • Java Class Library
  • Java Programming
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • Computer Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Java

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Java Language Fundamentals - Types

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Java Language Fundamentals - Flow of Control

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 119 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Core Java Specialization

Core Java

