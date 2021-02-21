Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Java by LearnQuest

4.6
stars
904 ratings
162 reviews

About the Course

This Course is the first of a series of courses that make up the Core Java Specialization. The Core Java Specialization, in turn, is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments. This course includes hands-on practice and will give you a solid knowledge of the Java language. After completing this course, you will be able to identify Java’s benefits, program in basic Java syntax using Java data types, and incorporate branches and loops. The audience for this course: - Anyone interested in learning Java - Programmers - Technical Managers - Application Developers Prerequisites: To be successful with this course, you should understand the fundamentals of software development in either a procedural or object-oriented language....

Top reviews

WE

Feb 17, 2022

tricky course for me, i had not remebered how much, the little things hem me up, but i learn patience and practice, which i will use to continue to grow with these courses.

RM

Dec 3, 2021

The introduction to Java was covered beautifully with the basic concepts and the labs , some hands on with good examples. Thank you so much for designing this lectures.

By Mark J H

Feb 21, 2021

enjoyed it! I'm sorry but the instructor voice got a bit annoying

By RITHIK P K 1

Apr 18, 2021

This is very good for beginners to learn it easily and quickly.

By Cy L

Aug 10, 2021

This course is easy if you've had programing before but I did learn about the open source Java application eclipse which is really cool

By Ayoushri B

Sep 9, 2021

This course is really very helpful. It has helped me a lot to understand the basics of Java programming.

By John L

Apr 14, 2021

Great intro to Java programming. I will definitely continue with more courses.

By MOH. H B 5

Mar 20, 2021

Your code in video tutorial isn't clear.

By Reinaldo O

Aug 25, 2021

The course it was very useful in terms of how to implement the core objectives of Java Fundamentals.....

By Jitin N

Nov 23, 2021

needs more depth , things taught too much over the top,more topic could be taught

By Victor

Jun 4, 2021

Perfect start for beginners in wanting to be provided the basic fundamentals of the programming language of Java, filled with a variety of lessons including videos, activities, reading, labs, and assessments to ensure a smooth transition from one set of lessons to another.

By Ramavat M

Dec 4, 2021

The introduction to Java was covered beautifully with the basic concepts and the labs , some hands on with good examples. Thank you so much for designing this lectures.

By Juan C

Aug 14, 2021

Pretty solid course. I started with 0 knowledge in coding and learned so much. 10/10 do recommend

By Rishabh k

Jun 10, 2021

The course is very easy just a little knowledge can healp you to gain the certificate easily

By VIRAJ P

Oct 10, 2021

it is one of the best course of core java

once try it who wants to start java programming...

By Shubham S

Jul 8, 2021

i was very satisfied with the knowledge that i gained and this course is really helpful

By deme g

Aug 23, 2021

Easy to understand and great instructors who were very knowledgeable on the subject.

By DIPESH M

Aug 19, 2021

very valuable java for me i learn evertihings in this cousre thanks you

By Thenny c

Jul 2, 2021

Very impressive course for those who want to learn the basic of Java.

By Subham S

Apr 7, 2021

Thank You so much for giving us this super opportunity to learn Java.

By 342Sounak R

Nov 1, 2021

It is a very good course for any beginner who wants to learn java.

By Aditya P

Sep 30, 2021

This is an awesome course for anyone who wants to learn Java.

By JANICE M D

Nov 22, 2021

This course is really helpful, it was easy and I loved it

By srinivasan R

Oct 20, 2021

great course now i have some clear idea about java basics

By SK E

May 17, 2021

Author did a awesome job thru the videos.

By Chavali S M

Feb 28, 2021

Very well taught.....both theory and labs

