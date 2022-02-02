In Object-Oriented Concepts, we will introduce the core concepts behind modern, object-oriented, programming. We will discuss objects, classes, messaging, inheritance, polymorphism, and more. As with Fundamentals of Programming, we will illustrate the concepts using the Python language, but they will be portable to other object-oriented programming languages.
It is recommended that you complete Fundamentals of Programming before taking this course.
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Methods
- Computer Programming
- Classes
- UML
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Object-Oriented Concepts and Design
This module will introduce the core concepts of Object-Oriented Programming, and will briefly contrast a procedural, structured, programming approach with an object-oriented approach.
Object-Oriented Concepts
This module will delve more deeply into object-orientation, discussing classes, objects, encapsulation, messaging, inheritance, polymorphism, and other relationships.
Visual Modeling with UML
This module gives an overview of UML, and looks more closely at the UML Class Diagram, which is used in many LearnQuest courses.
Object-Oriented Development
This module starts by discussing a process of going from design documents to object-oriented code, and concludes by taking our objects to the network, so that we finish with distributed solutions built from objects.
Well done explanation of OOP concepts. Have a much better understanding that when I started, coming from a design the db first type of programming
Such a wonderful course that I learned, the concepts and explanation in this course is very undersandable... Hurry!! I learned a Course, I recommed you to do this course, its my persoanlly opinion
About the Introduction to Application Development Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone seeking to become an application programmer with no existing experience. Through four courses, you'll learn about the fundamental concepts of programming, object-orientation, and several necessary tools including source control and build automation. You'll also review several popular development methodologies that will likely be used in any programming career.
