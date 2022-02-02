About this Course

13,025 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Introduction to Application Development Specialization
Beginner Level

I​t is recommended that you complete Fundamentals of Programming before taking this course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • Methods
  • Computer Programming
  • Classes
  • UML
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Introduction to Application Development Specialization
Beginner Level

I​t is recommended that you complete Fundamentals of Programming before taking this course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Object-Oriented Concepts and Design

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Object-Oriented Concepts

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Visual Modeling with UML

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Object-Oriented Development

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM OBJECT-ORIENTED PROGRAMMING CONCEPTS

View all reviews

About the Introduction to Application Development Specialization

Introduction to Application Development

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder