Learner Reviews & Feedback for Object-Oriented Programming Concepts by LearnQuest

4.7
stars
53 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

In Object-Oriented Concepts, we will introduce the core concepts behind modern, object-oriented, programming. We will discuss objects, classes, messaging, inheritance, polymorphism, and more. As with Fundamentals of Programming, we will illustrate the concepts using the Python language, but they will be portable to other object-oriented programming languages....

Top reviews

PB

Feb 2, 2022

Such a wonderful course that I learned, the concepts and explanation in this course is very undersandable... Hurry!! I learned a Course, I recommed you to do this course, its my persoanlly opinion

KL

Mar 14, 2022

Well done explanation of OOP concepts. Have a much better understanding that when I started, coming from a design the db first type of programming

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Object-Oriented Programming Concepts

By Олексій Б

Mar 31, 2022

Курс на Питоне. Не плохой. Но мне нужен С#

By Yura S

Apr 10, 2022

The information is good, but the announcer is sometimes annoying.

By Pramoth D B

Feb 3, 2022

By Kimberly L

Mar 15, 2022

By Abdul R

Jan 15, 2022

Vdery Information Good material

By Ashikul I S

Apr 3, 2022

very good

By Ghala A

May 9, 2022

g​ood

By Akash A

May 19, 2022

good

By Achim S

Mar 8, 2022

Dogmatic, somewhat monotonous exposition, difficult examples

By Ahmed S

Feb 18, 2022

J​ust watched couple of videos but the way presenter is speaking is very terrible.

By Peter D

Oct 6, 2021

Terrible. The instructor's voice is particularly irritating.

