PB
Feb 2, 2022
Such a wonderful course that I learned, the concepts and explanation in this course is very undersandable... Hurry!! I learned a Course, I recommed you to do this course, its my persoanlly opinion
KL
Mar 14, 2022
Well done explanation of OOP concepts. Have a much better understanding that when I started, coming from a design the db first type of programming
By Олексій Б•
Mar 31, 2022
Курс на Питоне. Не плохой. Но мне нужен С#
By Yura S•
Apr 10, 2022
The information is good, but the announcer is sometimes annoying.
By Pramoth D B•
Feb 3, 2022
By Kimberly L•
Mar 15, 2022
By Abdul R•
Jan 15, 2022
Vdery Information Good material
By Ashikul I S•
Apr 3, 2022
very good
By Ghala A•
May 9, 2022
good
By Akash A•
May 19, 2022
good
By Achim S•
Mar 8, 2022
Dogmatic, somewhat monotonous exposition, difficult examples
By Ahmed S•
Feb 18, 2022
Just watched couple of videos but the way presenter is speaking is very terrible.
By Peter D•
Oct 6, 2021
Terrible. The instructor's voice is particularly irritating.