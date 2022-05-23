In Essential Tools, we will look at two important classes of tools for developers: Version Control Systems and Built Automation Tools. We will look why we use such tools, discuss common concepts for those categories of tools, and then look at a specific and common example of each: Apache® Subversion® for version control, and Apache® Maven™ for build automation.
This course is part of the Introduction to Application Development Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Version Control
This unit discusses the concept of Version Control, often referred to as Source Control. We then go into a fair amount of detail on one Version Control System, Apache® Subversion®.
Build Automation Tools
This module discusses the history and purpose of Built Automation Tools. It then goes into some detail on one such tool, commonly used in the Java eco-system, especially with Spring-based projects, Apache® Maven™.
About the Introduction to Application Development Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone seeking to become an application programmer with no existing experience. Through four courses, you'll learn about the fundamental concepts of programming, object-orientation, and several necessary tools including source control and build automation. You'll also review several popular development methodologies that will likely be used in any programming career.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.