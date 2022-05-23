In Object-Oriented Concepts, we will introduce the core concepts behind modern, object-oriented, programming. We will discuss objects, classes, messaging, inheritance, polymorphism, and more. As with Fundamentals of Programming, we will illustrate the concepts using the Python language, but they will be portable to other object-oriented programming languages.
This course is part of the Introduction to Application Development Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
A basic knowledge of computers is recommended, but no programming experience is required.
Skills you will gain
- numeric operators
- logic
- Python Programming
- Design Pattern
- Computer Programming
A basic knowledge of computers is recommended, but no programming experience is required.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with Fundamentals of Programming
In this module we'll review what you will be learning, and we'll start off with the basic concepts of programming. We will discuss what programs are, and what common elements you would come across in almost any mainstream programming language. Foremost, we'll try to get across the essential spirit and challenge of computer programming.
Programming Elements
Is this module, we will cover all of the fundamental programming elements that we intend to cover for this course.
Algorithms
Algorithms are language independent descriptions of the sequences of steps necessary to carry out a task. In this module, we'll look at what that means, talk about the importance of algorithms and logical thinking, and go into some detail on a simple, classic, algorithm.
Design Patterns
Design Patterns are language independent architectural blueprints to help address particular problem domains. They describe the types of components that make up the micro-architecture and the interactions both inside the design pattern and with the design pattern. In this module, we'll look at that in more detail, discuss the importance of design patterns, where you would find them, and we'll discuss a few design patterns. In lab, you'll explore a very simple design pattern.
About the Introduction to Application Development Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone seeking to become an application programmer with no existing experience. Through four courses, you'll learn about the fundamental concepts of programming, object-orientation, and several necessary tools including source control and build automation. You'll also review several popular development methodologies that will likely be used in any programming career.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.