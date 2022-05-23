About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Introduction to Application Development Specialization
Beginner Level

A​ basic knowledge of computers is recommended, but no programming experience is required.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • numeric operators
  • logic
  • Python Programming
  • Design Pattern
  • Computer Programming
Instructors

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started with Fundamentals of Programming

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Programming Elements

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Algorithms

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Design Patterns

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Introduction to Application Development Specialization

Introduction to Application Development

