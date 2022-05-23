Forms are an essential part of modern-day workflow. They are the primary medium of collecting, validating, and storing user data to provide great user experience.
Create forms and complex navigational workflows using React libraries
- Formik
- React Router
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
Building Forms in React
"Forms are an integral part of any modern-day workflow. They help in building interactive web applications that allow users to provide the required inputs. React uses two different approaches to capture and validate user inputs.
Building Forms in React using Formik
"When forms become large, they complicate the task of tracking and accessing control states. Formik library helps in getting the values in and out of the form state, performs validations on user inputs and handles form submissions.
Navigate between views using React Routers
"When users perform application tasks in Single Page Application (SPA), they are required to move between different views of the application. In SPA, the views corresponding to the components are shown or hidden to users instead of requesting the server for a new page. React library does not come with an inbuilt support for routing. Hence external React Router library is used to implement routing.
About the Frontend Development using React Specialization
If innovation and creativity in technology attracts you and developing impressive webpages are your passion, then this specialization is for you.
