What you will learn

  • Create forms and complex navigational workflows using React libraries

Skills you will gain

  • Formik
  • React Router
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Building Forms in React

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Building Forms in React using Formik

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Navigate between views using React Routers

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

