Logic is the study of reasoning, which is a method of thinking that helps people decide what’s true or false. It often involves writing out statements to reach a conclusion about whether something is true or it exists in a certain way. For example, if A = B and B = C, does A = C? While this transitive law is an important element of logic, and one many of us might think of when we imagine the concept itself, there’s plenty of other interesting things to learn about this area of study. Logic is important in the study of philosophy and social sciences. It’s also vital in the fields of mathematics, including statistics and data analysis, and in computer programming, which utilizes logic to run the algorithms that power programs and interpret and compile data.
Studying logic helps you form better arguments when writing papers or engaging in a debate with someone, and it can improve your critical thinking skills as you consume media and advertising. It’s also an essential concept in computing and mathematics, where knowing how to formulate logical proofs is a foundational aspect of programming and working with different theories. Logic may seem like an esoteric concept relegated to robed philosophers of yore, but it’s possibly more relevant than ever in today’s world.
Careers that allow you to put your knowledge of logic to work include jobs as a banker or finance professional, doctor, detective and lawyer, but work as a computer programmer also often utilizes logic — both from you and in the programs you write. Logical thinking isn’t limited to one career field — there’s a whole world of opportunity out there that you can access as you learn more about logic concepts, whether they involve critical thinking and mathematical thinking and other reasoning skills. You’ll apply it while solving problems, while configuring data structures and even while assessing code other programmers have written. Knowledge of logic helps you learn to think differently, which you can use to your benefit in any career you dream of.
Signing up for online courses on Coursera can open you up to a new world of innovative learning when you’re ready to develop those new-to-you skills in an environment that makes discoveries more accessible than ever before. Logical thinking is essential in everyday life, and it’s also one of the fundamental skills you’ll call on if you’re pursuing a career in computer science or programming. To started with the basics, take a course that teaches you how to construct inductive arguments and recognize fallacies as you’re introduced to basic concepts in logic and critical thinking. When you're ready for more, consider earning a specialization in discrete mathematics as you learn the role of logic in mathematical thinking. What you study and when are up to you, and taking online classes removes obstacles to pursuing topics you find fascinating.