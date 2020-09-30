S
Aug 30, 2020
Amazing learning. I had a question to course instructor regarding Value Stream Mapping that I posted on week -2 forum and would appreciate the response. Thanks.
VE
Aug 16, 2020
Concept and explanation is really good. I have understood the Process very easily and grasp the knowledge quickly. It is really awesome course. THANK YOU!!
By Sofiia R•
Sep 30, 2020
I didn't find the specialization and this course in particular useful. It has low quality videos, unstructured information, and doesn't give enough knowledge to start working.
Also, the last course of the specialization requires background in programming, otherwise you will not be able to complete the specialization.
By ILYA S•
Dec 17, 2017
Lots of redundancies and very little information that goes beyond content that could have been produced after a five minute exercise on Google... This applies to the whole specialization series, not just to the course. I'm glad I audited this course instead of paying for it. This is the least satisfying experience I had on Coursera.
By Karol S•
Jul 9, 2019
Nothing new, nothing worth going through the course
By Marcelo H G•
Jun 23, 2019
Really far from reality. This was a piece of software marketing with lean, not software development.
By iñigo D L F•
Mar 19, 2018
Very low learning curve in this course
By Abhishek G•
Apr 24, 2020
Nice Informative course. Really valuable, but make sure you try following it in a serious manner, as if you will do some self study along with course material, you are bound to learn many interesting things.
By Paulo H D S S•
May 7, 2018
Excellent course for developers or managers that never had contact with Lean Software Development. Practical examples and very good exercices for a solid first learning.
By Shihabun S•
Aug 31, 2020
By Venkat E•
Aug 17, 2020
By Shaheryar k•
Mar 22, 2021
I personally suggest to merge Agile & Lean Software development into one course because some topics are not up to the mark.
By Mina R A•
Mar 2, 2020
Course Covers all the important topics in agile and make the learner uses it in a practical case studies and projects.
By Mission B S•
May 20, 2020
In-depth knowledge of lean methodogy. Very insightful and thorough course. Thank your coursera team for this course.
By Roman B•
Jun 3, 2020
Thanks a lot, I learn about how Lean Software Development can help to better our process with ours cli
By Jesse L•
Jun 4, 2020
learned alot of great project management concepts from this course
By Shin-Ing C•
Jul 12, 2018
Answers many of my questions from work
By Ed B•
Oct 21, 2019
great explanation and good resources.
By Cshort64 S•
Aug 6, 2020
This was a good course, as an Agile/SCRUM practitioner I recognized the similarities and was able to apply much of my previous knowledge. There were some small challenges when the instructor misspoke and a few minor typo's in the content but these are nothing to lose sleep over. I recommend the course and combine it with the other 3, then the overall specialization will be very useful for all of us in S/W Engineering.
By Rui B•
Mar 11, 2020
The course is a good introduction to Lean Startup, but at the end of the course, in the peer review, the course is very bad. I have evaluated 11 people and my work is still open for evaluation, so I left my course incomplete. I will not take the other courses and do not recommend it. While I did all the tasks completely, the tasks I evaluated were unanswered (0): these people finished the course, I didn't.
By Mauricio C M•
Apr 29, 2021
Muy buen curso, aunque déjenme decirles que para mi no fue fácil entender ciertos términos, y que por cierto tuve que investigar, por cuenta propia y entrar en contesto del tema.
By Luis F•
Mar 23, 2021
good course to improve skills in software development cycle
By AMAR I•
Apr 3, 2021
course is very helpful to upgrade the skills
By Harvey G•
Apr 15, 2021
An excellent course, most appreciated!
By Abhisek•
May 21, 2020
Nice Content and relevant materials.
By Masooth A•
Apr 3, 2019
nice teaching from University
By Sergio A M•
Oct 25, 2020
Very good course