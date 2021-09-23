By Offer L•
Sep 23, 2021
A very focused, informative, and helpful course.
The information is brought in an easy way to follow, and the knowledge is built step by step, until the final task of actual data analysis of a case using very advanced techniques.
Very recommended!
By AJBE L A S G•
Aug 20, 2021
This course is for everyone who wants to have a better understanding in data driven for Decision Making
By Vikas G•
Feb 7, 2022
A very good course for learning
By Alshehrei, G A•
Oct 24, 2021
Ghadah
By Nasir U•
Oct 18, 2021
Great
By Ghadeer A A•
Oct 20, 2021
The course content is very nice. What would make it better is give out one uniform example across all modules so the learner can actually get a feel of a comprehensive project from the very first phase (root causes analysis) to the finish line (execution plan specifics). Another area of improvement that would make the course even more valuable is actual application per module providing and asking for more specifics on how to apply DOE, or Lean or Six sigma. All and all, very informative.
By Ronald M R F•
Oct 10, 2021
Bastante útil, se aprenden diversas estrategias y/o prácticas para mejorar procesos en cualquier organización
By Tamer A•
Oct 24, 2021
I think the course is excellent but we need more practics or resources for practics.
By Mohamed B•
Jan 31, 2022
This course very helpful in understanding the process of decision making
By Thijs K•
Apr 4, 2022
Not a completely terrible introduction, but there are no materials to refer back to but a few online articles. The course maybe takes 30 hours if you stretch it out. The assignments are terrible and for that reason alone this course should be suspended until amended. I hope that the actual university behind this produces better materials for the sake of their students.