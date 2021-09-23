Chevron Left
By the end of this course, learners are prepared to identify and test the best solutions for improving performance and integrating concepts from operational excellence methodologies for optimum data-driven decision making. The course begins with a focus on deciphering the root cause of problems through a variety of tools before determining and assessing best-fit solutions. Learners discover how to apply ISO, Lean and Six Sigma in the pursuit of aligning organizational operations data with performance standards. Hospitality, manufacturing and e-commerce case studies help illustrate how to build data literacy while ensuring privacy and data ethics measures are in place. Material features online lectures, videos, demos, project work, readings and discussions. This course is ideal for individuals keen on developing a data-driven mindset that derives powerful insights useful for improving a company’s bottom line. It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations. It is the third course in the Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) specialization. To learn more about the specialization, check out a video overview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oi4mmeSWcVc&list=PLQvThJe-IglyYljMrdqwfsDzk56ncfoLx&index=11....

By Offer L

Sep 23, 2021

A very focused, informative, and helpful course.

The information is brought in an easy way to follow, and the knowledge is built step by step, until the final task of actual data analysis of a case using very advanced techniques.

Very recommended!

By AJBE L A S G

Aug 20, 2021

This course is for everyone who wants to have a better understanding in data driven for Decision Making

By Vikas G

Feb 7, 2022

A very good course for learning

By Alshehrei, G A

Oct 24, 2021

​Ghadah

By Nasir U

Oct 18, 2021

Great

By Ghadeer A A

Oct 20, 2021

T​he course content is very nice. What would make it better is give out one uniform example across all modules so the learner can actually get a feel of a comprehensive project from the very first phase (root causes analysis) to the finish line (execution plan specifics). Another area of improvement that would make the course even more valuable is actual application per module providing and asking for more specifics on how to apply DOE, or Lean or Six sigma. All and all, very informative.

By Ronald M R F

Oct 10, 2021

Bastante útil, se aprenden diversas estrategias y/o prácticas para mejorar procesos en cualquier organización

By Tamer A

Oct 24, 2021

I think the course is excellent but we need more practics or resources for practics.

By Mohamed B

Jan 31, 2022

This course very helpful in understanding the process of decision making

By Thijs K

Apr 4, 2022

Not a completely terrible introduction, but there are no materials to refer back to but a few online articles. The course maybe takes 30 hours if you stretch it out. The assignments are terrible and for that reason alone this course should be suspended until amended. I hope that the actual university behind this produces better materials for the sake of their students.

