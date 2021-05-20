Chevron Left
Data Analysis and Visualization by University at Buffalo

4.5
stars
37 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this course, learners are provided a high-level overview of data analysis and visualization tools, and are prepared to discuss best practices and develop an ensuing action plan that addresses key discoveries. It begins with common hurdles that obstruct adoption of a data-driven culture before introducing data analysis tools (R software, Minitab, MATLAB, and Python). Deeper examination is spent on statistical process control (SPC), which is a method for studying variation over time. The course also addresses do’s and don’ts of presenting data visually, visualization software (Tableau, Excel, Power BI), and creating a data story. Material features online lectures, videos, demos, project work, readings and discussions. This course is ideal for individuals keen on developing a data-driven mindset that derives powerful insights useful for improving a company’s bottom line. It is helpful if learners have some familiarity with reading reports, gathering and using data, and interpreting visualizations. It is the second course in the Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) specialization. To learn more about the specialization, check out a video overview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oi4mmeSWcVc&list=PLQvThJe-IglyYljMrdqwfsDzk56ncfoLx&index=11....
By Daniel D B

May 20, 2021

Just one point to improve, at the end on the final assigment. It would be great to get the system assigning the projects to be reviewed automatically.

We have to look for other students projects on the Discussion forum to be able to complete the course

By Reham T

Nov 2, 2021

Great reading material attached with each topic

By Purvesh P

Jan 18, 2021

GOOD

By VICTOR G

Dec 16, 2020

Examples and better instructions on the assignment would improve this course.

By Samir K

Jun 7, 2021

Interesting topics. But the supporting documents aren't that useful, and the final project has little to do with the contents of the course.

By Mikolaj I

Apr 13, 2021

Practical examples & tasks would be a great advantage!

By John G

May 16, 2021

Most of the lecturers are very boring and dont use text/bullet poi

