By Daniel D B•
May 20, 2021
Just one point to improve, at the end on the final assigment. It would be great to get the system assigning the projects to be reviewed automatically.
We have to look for other students projects on the Discussion forum to be able to complete the course
By Reham T•
Nov 2, 2021
Great reading material attached with each topic
By Purvesh P•
Jan 18, 2021
GOOD
By VICTOR G•
Dec 16, 2020
Examples and better instructions on the assignment would improve this course.
By Samir K•
Jun 7, 2021
Interesting topics. But the supporting documents aren't that useful, and the final project has little to do with the contents of the course.
By Mikolaj I•
Apr 13, 2021
Practical examples & tasks would be a great advantage!
By John G•
May 16, 2021
Most of the lecturers are very boring and dont use text/bullet poi