- Database (DB) Design
- SAS Language
- Data Warehousing
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Business Intelligence
- SQL Overview
- Statistical Analysis
- Relational Database
- Basic Descriptive Statistics
- Data Mining for Clustering and Association
- Data Clustering Algorithms
- Multidimensional Modeling
Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence Specialization
Utilize Data & Improve Enterprise Decision-Making. Describe business intelligence and practice different data modeling and manipulation techniques.
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop an in-depth understanding of data warehouse design and data manipulation
Describe what business intelligence (BI) is and what it does
Gain hands-on experience in SQL coding, data mining models, and data visualization
Create an ERD that shows progression from conceptual to logical to physical design
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each module, students will participate in an authentic assessment of that module's concepts and skills. At the end of the specialization, students will apply their new skills by converting business data into an interactive visual analytics dashboard.
No experience in BI or database needed. Experience with at least one programming language is recommended.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
The Nature of Data and Relational Database Design
This course provides a comprehensive overview of data, various data types, design of databases for storage of data, and creation and manipulation of data in databases using SQL. By the end of this course, students will be able to describe what business intelligence is and how it’s different from business analytics and data science, conduct a basic descriptive statistical analysis and articulate the findings, and differentiate between types of statistics. They will also be able to define normalization and ETL, create an ERD that shows progression from conceptual to logical to physical design, define DDL, DML, DCL, and TCL, and write SQL scripts to create a database and associated tables.
Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence
This course builds on “The Nature of Data and Relational Database Design” to extend the process of capturing and manipulating data through data warehousing and data mining. Once the transactional data is processed through ETL (Extract, Transform, Load), it is then stored in a data warehouse for use in managerial decision making. Data mining is one of the key enablers in the process of converting data stored in a data warehouse into actionable insight for better and faster decision making.
Business Intelligence and Visual Analytics
Building on “Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence,” this course focuses on data visualization and visual analytics. Starting with a thorough coverage of what data visualization is and what type of visualization is good for a given purpose, the course quickly dives into development of practical skills and knowledge about visual analytics by way of using one of the most popular visual analytics tools: SAS Viya, a cloud-based analytics platform. An overview of cloud architecture, automation, and machine learning is also provided.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
