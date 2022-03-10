By jimoh m•
Mar 10, 2022
Managing and organization of data is very important in every organization, so data warehousing help to organise data for easy access and understanding
By suneeth s•
Feb 20, 2022
This course is an excellent and simple introduction for DWH which is easy to grasp and follow.
By Wai K W C•
Jan 17, 2022
A whirlwind tour to provide the basic algorithms for machine learning in data analysis
By Tessa T•
Feb 6, 2022
Thank you for useful course.
By Umar F•
Feb 7, 2022
best
By Lismar d C M Y•
Mar 10, 2022
Theory content is on point, perfect
I would like to have more hands-on projects and practical excersices