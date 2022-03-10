Chevron Left
Back to Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
31 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

This course builds on “The Nature of Data and Relational Database Design” to extend the process of capturing and manipulating data through data warehousing and data mining. Once the transactional data is processed through ETL (Extract, Transform, Load), it is then stored in a data warehouse for use in managerial decision making. Data mining is one of the key enablers in the process of converting data stored in a data warehouse into actionable insight for better and faster decision making. By the end of this course, students will be able to explain data warehousing and how it is used for business intelligence, explain different data warehousing architectures and multidimensional data modeling, and develop predictive data mining models, including classification and estimation models. IN addition, students will be able to develop explanatory data mining models, including clustering and association models....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence

By jimoh m

Mar 10, 2022

M​anaging and organization of data is very important in every organization, so data warehousing help to organise data for easy access and understanding

By suneeth s

Feb 20, 2022

This course is an excellent and simple introduction for DWH which is easy to grasp and follow.

By Wai K W C

Jan 17, 2022

A​ whirlwind tour to provide the basic algorithms for machine learning in data analysis

By Tessa T

Feb 6, 2022

Thank you for useful course.

By Umar F

Feb 7, 2022

best

By Lismar d C M Y

Mar 10, 2022

Theory content is on point, perfect

I​ would like to have more hands-on projects and practical excersices

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder