Course 4 of 4 in the
Database systems Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability (ACID)
  • Applied Data Mining
  • Data Mining
  • Relational Database
Course 4 of 4 in the
Database systems Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Designing a transaccional system

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Designing an analytical system

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Designing an alternative to relational databases

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Designing an analytical system within a data lake

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)

