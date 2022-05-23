Welcome to the specialization course of Designing data-intensive applications.
This course will be completed on four weeks, it will be supported with videos and exercises. By the end of this specialization, learners will be able to propose, design, justify and develop high reliable information systems according to type of data and volume of information, response time, type of processing and queries in order to support scalability, maintainability, security and reliability considering the last information technologies. Software to download: MySQL Workbench Rapidminer Hadoop framework Hortonworks MongoDB In case you have a Mac / IOS operating system you need to perform an action called VirtualBox.