Course 1 of 4 in the
Database systems Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Database (DB) Design
  • Entity
  • Relational Database
  • SQL
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up91%(1,108 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Information Systems

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Entity Relationship Theory and Conceptual Design

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Relational Database Theory and Logical Design

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Structured Query Language Data Manipulation Language

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Database systems Specialization

Database systems

