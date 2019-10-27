Welcome to the specialization course Relational Database Systems. This course will be completed on six weeks, it will be supported with videos and various documents that will allow you to learn in a very simple way how several types of information systems and databases are available to solve different problems and needs of the companies.
- Database (DB) Design
- Entity
- Relational Database
- SQL
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
La Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México fue fundada el 21 de septiembre de 1551 con el nombre de la Real y Pontificia Universidad de México. Es la más grande e importante universidad de México e Iberoamérica. Tiene como propósito primordial estar al servicio del país y de la humanidad, formar profesionistas útiles a la sociedad, organizar y realizar investigaciones, principalmente acerca de las condiciones y problemas nacionales, y extender con la mayor amplitud posible, los beneficios de la cultura.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Information Systems
In the first module named information systems, we will learn how people, hardware, software, networks, techniques and procedures work together to automate transactional processes that companies need for their daily operations. Let's start!
Entity Relationship Theory and Conceptual Design
The present module is focused on Conceptual Design. The learner will be able to create an Entity Relationship Diagram through the Conceptual Design from business requirements.
Relational Database Theory and Logical Design
The present module is focused on Logical Design. The learner will be able to create an Relational Model from the entity-relationship diagram
Structured Query Language Data Manipulation Language
The present module is focused on Physical Design. The learner will be able to create database objects with data definition language from the Structured Query Language.
The course refreshed my previous knowledge of database systems and let me learn some new things that I didn't know. Thanks to the team.
this course help me alot it would be very benificial for me if it contain more practicals . when i get my certificate?
Course was excellent! and the activity are most important to do if want to acquire the practical knowledge.
I really needed a more practical approach to database design and programming. This course gave me both.
About the Database systems Specialization
This specialized program is aimed at computer people who want to enter the field of information systems and learn their different types of requirements, architectures, performance, techniques and tools so you can know when to use business intelligence, data mining, data science, databases , databases in memory or big data in order to have reliable, maintainable and scalable data intensive systems. Through 4 courses, you will cover [transactional relational databases, business intelligence and Data warehousing, NoSQL technologies, and reliable, scalable and maintainable data intensive applications that will prepare you for a specialized information system consultant or data scientist.
