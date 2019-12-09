MA
Oct 27, 2019
The course refreshed my previous knowledge of database systems and let me learn some new things that I didn't know. Thanks to the team.
NY
Mar 30, 2021
Course was excellent! and the activity are most important to do if want to acquire the practical knowledge.
By Derick L•
Dec 9, 2019
I have given up on this course, as the content is too academic and mechanical in nature. Definition after definition, with little practical guidance on how to *design* good databases for real-world use.
The quizzes and assignments are terrible - sorry, just telling it as I see it. The sequence of topics and assignments doesn't flow. For example, why are we shown a Sybase modelling tool, that doesn't use Chen notation, but the preceding video and subsequent assignment use Chen's?
Only academics use Chen's original notation - anything real world has far too many entities/attributes for this notation to be usable. Also, none of the tools that I've seen out there use this notation for that reason. Crow's foot or IDEF1X, or even UML; never Chen's.
On the other hand, the style of presentation in the videos is engaging, rather than the usual voice over powerpoint with varied settings, and a lot of well thought out animated examples. A shame that it just doesn't fit together well and focuses too much on academic concepts and not real-world practice.
By Mateo G J•
Jan 5, 2020
I am sorry, but I cannot say anything positive about this course.
The course flies over the topics addressed
Explanations are extremely vague, so that one has to constantly look for external information
The tasks have errors and they do not use the software required for some assignments
The english spoken is incomprehensible
The course staff has not commented any of the discussion threads. If you have a question, do not count on any help by the course provider
By Dhvani S•
May 7, 2020
The course video is not having sufficient contents. Moreover, quiz in week 1 can be answered only if one has seen videos of week 2. Same is the condition for the week 2 quiz.
By Mohanram•
Dec 17, 2019
Best course for learning designing concepts in DBMS
By Min L•
Apr 13, 2019
Just definitions after definitions, the background music is distracting.
By Murat T•
Mar 25, 2020
It is so simply.
By Víctor J R C•
Jul 16, 2019
Homeworks are not entirely clear.
By uma j•
Jan 24, 2021
sorry to be critical but very badly structured course, I only took the first few videos and had trouble following and the quizzes pages were all messed up, really badly organized. I paid for the coursera plus so I can get some knowledge but coursera needs serious work
By Mohamed S•
Mar 24, 2021
Very sorry to mention, it is very difficult to understand pronunciations. Therefore left the course soon after watching the first video. I am sure how my feedback will help you to improve it.
By Binoy B•
Mar 8, 2021
Very poor Explanations and unable to understand the lecture. Assignments are not visible and some of the choices are missing.
By Zamir A•
Feb 6, 2021
wast of time really basic and doesn't have proper explination
By ousmane d•
Oct 28, 2019
THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST COURSE I've EVER SEEN ON ONLINE PLATFORM AND I'M ENJOYING MY LEARNING. THANKS TO THIS COURSE, I'M BECOMING A VERY GOOD DATA KNOWLEDGE STUDENT. GOOD JOB.
ALL MY SINCERE THANKING TO THE UNIVERSITY AND COURSERA TEAM AS WELL AS THOSE PERSONS HO WAIVED FINANCIAL AID FOR ME IN ORDER TO HAVE A CERTIFICATE AFTER SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION.
By Mujtaba A•
Oct 27, 2019
By Luyima A•
Aug 30, 2021
I really needed a more practical approach to database design and programming. This course gave me both.
By ADITYA K G 2•
May 6, 2021
its really a wonderful course. My concepts are clear to a very great level. I really enjoyed a lot
By 121810312046 B R A•
Nov 1, 2020
Nice Course
By AKULA P S A•
Jul 6, 2020
Good
By Priyanka S•
Jun 22, 2020
this course help me alot it would be very benificial for me if it contain more practicals . when i get my certificate?
By DIANA C D M•
Aug 25, 2020
It is not very good translated into English and the lectures are too short for the quantity of information.
By Hector J V M•
May 17, 2020
In some exercise is difficult because we need a guide about the program, and it did not be in the course.
By Сірий А О•
Jun 11, 2020
Много недочётов. Сложность в акценте и в линейности задач..
А так в целом прекрасно !
By Dr. S B•
May 17, 2020
The teacher was real fast but was good.
By José I C R•
Oct 27, 2020
muy bueno!!
By Rakshit D•
Jun 19, 2020
Yeah not everything was "Fantastically Provided" like I would have loved to see some installation videos about the software you would use because I spent a week searching for software which I was to use in this one.
By Senthilvadivel S•
Oct 21, 2020
Topic picking are excellent but Instructor's pronunciation is difficult to understand .