RR
Oct 4, 2021
Useful lab for skimming through different databases. The session of Cloudant, however, looks more like a sales material... This course is overall very good!
TT
Aug 24, 2021
This course is one of the best 'Intrıduction To...' courses. The content is very clear and easy to understand.
By RLee•
Oct 5, 2021
By Roberto S G•
Mar 22, 2022
The appropiate share of theoretical and practical work makes this course an excellent way or learning difficult concepts related to Big Data. Glad and proud I finished it. Roberto
By Talha T•
Aug 25, 2021
By kunal k•
Nov 12, 2021
Great course with Great Learning. Mentors and Teachers are Perfect.
By Santiago B•
Oct 30, 2021
Muy completo a nivel practico y teórico.
By David S S•
Nov 15, 2021
Really good course! a great challenge
By ENUONYE D J•
Sep 20, 2021
really quite challenging but good
By MILAD A D•
Oct 8, 2021
Great and Usefull Course
By Suraj k•
Mar 19, 2022
nice learning plateform
By Peter D•
Aug 15, 2021
Very challenge course
By Aya I•
Nov 15, 2021
Great Course
By Philip P•
Oct 10, 2021
The course discusses four types of NoSQL databases but provides training on one type, the document database. Fortunately, this course offers an excellent introduction to three different NoSQL document databases: MongoDB, Apache Cassandra, and IBM Cloudant. Between the videos and hands-on labs, I am confident enough to begin using any of these databases. I would have given the course five stars if it included training on other types of NoSQL databases.
By Omar H•
Sep 23, 2021
The course is great material, explanations and quizzes. The problem with this course is technical. You will face some problems with ibm cloud.
By Kernel P•
Apr 11, 2022
The hand On are very useful, only I have troubles sometimes to enter to the Labs, but when I was able to, I really enjoy them
By Claudio A E•
May 16, 2022
Good introduction course, only I had problem in the final assigment (mongo)
By Tijani S•
Nov 30, 2021
The course really teaches Non-Structural data
By Jhoana R•
Apr 11, 2022
Hand on's are very useful
By James N•
Nov 8, 2021
Would be a good course but all of the assignments do not work and have not worked for more than a week. The staff has not provided any information about when the issue may be resolved and no refunds were offered