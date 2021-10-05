Chevron Left
This course will provide you with technical hands-on knowledge of NoSQL databases and Database-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings. With the advent of Big Data and agile development methodologies, NoSQL databases have gained a lot of relevance in the database landscape. Their main advantage is the ability to effectively handle scalability and flexibility issues raised by modern applications. You will start by learning the history and the basics of NoSQL databases and discover their key characteristics and benefits. You will learn about the four categories of NoSQL databases and how they differ from each other. You will explore the architecture and features of several different implementations of NoSQL databases, namely MongoDB, Cassandra, and IBM Cloudant. You will then get hands-on experience using those NoSQL databases to perform standard database management tasks, such as creating and replicating databases, loading and querying data, modifying database permissions, indexing and aggregating data, and sharding (or partitioning) data....

By RLee

Oct 5, 2021

U​seful lab for skimming through different databases. The session of Cloudant, however, looks more like a sales material... This course is overall very good!

By Roberto S G

Mar 22, 2022

The appropiate share of theoretical and practical work makes this course an excellent way or learning difficult concepts related to Big Data. Glad and proud I finished it. Roberto

By Talha T

Aug 25, 2021

This course is one of the best 'Intrıduction To...' courses. The content is very clear and easy to understand.

By kunal k

Nov 12, 2021

Great course with Great Learning. Mentors and Teachers are Perfect.

By Santiago B

Oct 30, 2021

Muy completo a nivel practico y teórico.

By David S S

Nov 15, 2021

Really good course! a great challenge

By ENUONYE D J

Sep 20, 2021

really quite challenging but good

By MILAD A D

Oct 8, 2021

Great and Usefull Course

By Suraj k

Mar 19, 2022

nice learning plateform

By Peter D

Aug 15, 2021

Very challenge course

By Aya I

Nov 15, 2021

Great Course

By Philip P

Oct 10, 2021

The course discusses four types of NoSQL databases but provides training on one type, the document database. Fortunately, this course offers an excellent introduction to three different NoSQL document databases: MongoDB, Apache Cassandra, and IBM Cloudant. Between the videos and hands-on labs, I am confident enough to begin using any of these databases. I would have given the course five stars if it included training on other types of NoSQL databases.

By Omar H

Sep 23, 2021

The course is great material, explanations and quizzes. The problem with this course is technical. You will face some problems with ibm cloud.

By Kernel P

Apr 11, 2022

The hand On are very useful, only I have troubles sometimes to enter to the Labs, but when I was able to, I really enjoy them

By Claudio A E

May 16, 2022

Good introduction course, only I had problem in the final assigment (mongo)

By Tijani S

Nov 30, 2021

The course really teaches Non-Structural data

By Jhoana R

Apr 11, 2022

Hand on's are very useful

By James N

Nov 8, 2021

Would be a good course but all of the assignments do not work and have not worked for more than a week. The staff has not provided any information about when the issue may be resolved and no refunds were offered

