A Database Engineer designs, creates, manages, migrates, and troubleshoots databases used by applications to store and retrieve data. This learning path guides you through a curated collection of on-demand courses, labs, and skill badges that provide you with real-world, hands-on experience using Google Cloud technologies essential to the Database Engineer role. Once you complete the path, check out our catalog for 700+ labs and courses to keep going on your professional journey.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

