- database management
- Database engineering
- Non-relational database management
- Relational database management
- Database migration
- Cloud Platforms
- Cloud Storage
- Google Cloud Platform
- Google Compute Engine
- Google App Engine (GAE)
- Cloud Computing
- MySQL
Google Cloud Database Engineer Specialization
Advance your cloud career in database engineering
Offered By
What you will learn
Learn the skills needed to be successful in a cloud database engineer role
Prepare for the Professional Cloud Database Engineer certification exam
Learn how to plan, execute, test, and monitor enterprise database migrations to Google Cloud
Migrate and manage Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner, and Bigtable databases
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization incorporates labs using our Qwiklabs platform. These components will let you gain practical hands-on experience with the concepts explained in the video modules. In addition, you will learn about and practice working with Google Cloud databases such as Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner, and Bigtable.
Experience with database development using SQL; general programming skills; understanding of relational and NoSQL database design; several years of industry experience recommended for the certification exam.
Experience with database development using SQL; general programming skills; understanding of relational and NoSQL database design; several years of industry experience recommended for the certification exam.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 17 Courses in this Specialization
A Tour of Google Cloud Hands-on Labs
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this first hands-on lab you will access the Google Cloud Platform Console and use these basic Google Cloud features: Projects, Resources, IAM Users, Roles, Permissions, and APIs.
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure introduces important concepts and terminology for working with Google Cloud. Through videos and hands-on labs, this course presents and compares many of Google Cloud's computing and storage services, along with important resource and policy management tools.
Cloud SQL for MySQL: Qwik Start
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
Migrating to Cloud SQL from Amazon RDS for MySQL Using Database Migration Service
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.