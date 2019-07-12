About this Course

6,186 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

MongoDB Inc.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

The Fundamentals of MongoDB Aggregation

7 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 15 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Leveraging MongoDB's Flexible Schema

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Machine Learning with MongoDB

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 68 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MONGODB AGGREGATION FRAMEWORK

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder