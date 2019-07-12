This course will teach you how to perform data analysis using MongoDB's powerful Aggregation Framework.
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 4,300 customers in over 85 countries, including more than half of the global Fortune 100. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 30 million times and there have been more than 730,000 MongoDB University registrations.
The Fundamentals of MongoDB Aggregation
In this module you'll learn the fundamentals of MongoDB's Aggregation Framework. This will cover basics like filtering and sorting, as well as how to transform array data, how to group documents together, how to join data, and how to traverse graph data.
Leveraging MongoDB's Flexible Schema
This module is going to be focused on the different ways you can leverage MongoDB's flexible schema. You'll learn how to migrate a relational schema, how to enhance existing schemas, and how to merge datasets via an entity resolution technique.
Machine Learning with MongoDB
This module is focused on demonstrating how MongoDB can be used in different machine learning workflows. You'll learn how to perform machine learning directly in MongoDB, how to prepare data for machine learning with MongoDB, and how to analyze data with MongoDB in preparation of doing machine learning in Python.
Very clear introduction to the MongoDB Aggregation Framework. Interesting and comprehensive data analysis examples as well!
Great course! It covers the essential and advanced uses of MongoDB. I highly recommend it.
The course was excellent, but there were some problems: - There were mistakes in some assignments codes. - Some codes mentioned in the lectures were not available in resources.
