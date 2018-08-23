Chevron Left
Back to MongoDB Aggregation Framework

Learner Reviews & Feedback for MongoDB Aggregation Framework by MongoDB Inc.

4.5
stars
47 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

This course will teach you how to perform data analysis using MongoDB's powerful Aggregation Framework. You'll begin this course by building a foundation of essential aggregation knowledge. By understanding these features of the Aggregation Framework you will learn how to ask complex questions of your data. This will lay the groundwork for the remainder of the course where you'll dive deep and learn about schema design, relational data migrations, and machine learning with MongoDB. By the end of this course you'll understand how to best use MongoDB and its Aggregation Framework in your own data science workflow....

Top reviews

ZZ

Sep 9, 2019

Very clear introduction to the MongoDB Aggregation Framework. Interesting and comprehensive data analysis examples as well!

DR

Oct 21, 2020

Great course! It covers the essential and advanced uses of MongoDB. I highly recommend it.

Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for MongoDB Aggregation Framework

By Andrew M

Aug 23, 2018

The first two weeks are a good introduction to Aggregation and what you can do with it. The third week is more focused on using Mongo in machine learning applications and teaches you less new Mongo content and isn't in depth enough to be a good introduction to machine learning, but is a good way to get familiar with using the tools you've been shown earlier in the course. Some of the exercises are a little unclear in their wording but the course administrators are quick to reply in the forums and they update the workbooks in response to feedback. Overall would recommend to anyone who will be using Mongo and wants to get an overview of it's capabilities and some practise putting it into action.

By Zhehui Z

Sep 10, 2019

Very clear introduction to the MongoDB Aggregation Framework. Interesting and comprehensive data analysis examples as well!

By Bernd L

Aug 12, 2018

Overall a good course. Some of the labs could be more intuitive and in one (I gave some feedback in the comments) has IMHO so false datasource. I also think that especially in Week3 some labs have to much information given and the student only has to do some minor tasks.

By Nahid T

Jul 13, 2019

The course was excellent, but there were some problems: - There were mistakes in some assignments codes. - Some codes mentioned in the lectures were not available in resources.

By David R

Oct 22, 2020

Great course! It covers the essential and advanced uses of MongoDB. I highly recommend it.

By Leonardo D

Apr 4, 2020

It was a amazing and useful overview of MongoDB

By Diana S

Dec 13, 2018

Very helpful for core basics to get started

By Ahmet Z E

Nov 7, 2020

Fantastic Course for NoSQL Enthusiast!

By Bowen Z

Jun 29, 2019

good course

By Christian B

May 2, 2022

Overall: very good intro to MongoDB Aggregation Framework. I'm now using it a lot afterwards.

The exercises are mostly good to understand and very instructive. The quiz questions are often not very useful in my opinion.

One point I missed: there are no slides/pdf. When I did the exercises and wanted to look something up from the previous lectures, I thought it was somewhat annoying to have to search through videos for the information. In other courses I liked it a lot when there were lecture slides as PDF that could be searched quickly.

By Simon

Apr 30, 2020

Ottimo corso per la parte di MongoDb sull framwork delle aggregazioni.

By Sizhe L

Oct 26, 2019

Learned a lot. quizzes are pretty helpful too!

By Prashant N

Oct 9, 2021

The course initially starts in a well paced manner, but week 2 onwards it is quite fast and I felt a bit difficult to follow, having to come back to it again and again. A bit of more explanation of the concepts, rationale and a better walk through of the commands used would be helpful.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder