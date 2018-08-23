ZZ
Sep 9, 2019
Very clear introduction to the MongoDB Aggregation Framework. Interesting and comprehensive data analysis examples as well!
DR
Oct 21, 2020
Great course! It covers the essential and advanced uses of MongoDB. I highly recommend it.
By Andrew M•
Aug 23, 2018
The first two weeks are a good introduction to Aggregation and what you can do with it. The third week is more focused on using Mongo in machine learning applications and teaches you less new Mongo content and isn't in depth enough to be a good introduction to machine learning, but is a good way to get familiar with using the tools you've been shown earlier in the course. Some of the exercises are a little unclear in their wording but the course administrators are quick to reply in the forums and they update the workbooks in response to feedback. Overall would recommend to anyone who will be using Mongo and wants to get an overview of it's capabilities and some practise putting it into action.
By Zhehui Z•
Sep 10, 2019
By Bernd L•
Aug 12, 2018
Overall a good course. Some of the labs could be more intuitive and in one (I gave some feedback in the comments) has IMHO so false datasource. I also think that especially in Week3 some labs have to much information given and the student only has to do some minor tasks.
By Nahid T•
Jul 13, 2019
The course was excellent, but there were some problems: - There were mistakes in some assignments codes. - Some codes mentioned in the lectures were not available in resources.
By David R•
Oct 22, 2020
By Leonardo D•
Apr 4, 2020
It was a amazing and useful overview of MongoDB
By Diana S•
Dec 13, 2018
Very helpful for core basics to get started
By Ahmet Z E•
Nov 7, 2020
Fantastic Course for NoSQL Enthusiast!
By Bowen Z•
Jun 29, 2019
good course
By Christian B•
May 2, 2022
Overall: very good intro to MongoDB Aggregation Framework. I'm now using it a lot afterwards.
The exercises are mostly good to understand and very instructive. The quiz questions are often not very useful in my opinion.
One point I missed: there are no slides/pdf. When I did the exercises and wanted to look something up from the previous lectures, I thought it was somewhat annoying to have to search through videos for the information. In other courses I liked it a lot when there were lecture slides as PDF that could be searched quickly.
By Simon•
Apr 30, 2020
Ottimo corso per la parte di MongoDb sull framwork delle aggregazioni.
By Sizhe L•
Oct 26, 2019
Learned a lot. quizzes are pretty helpful too!
By Prashant N•
Oct 9, 2021
The course initially starts in a well paced manner, but week 2 onwards it is quite fast and I felt a bit difficult to follow, having to come back to it again and again. A bit of more explanation of the concepts, rationale and a better walk through of the commands used would be helpful.