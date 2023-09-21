In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn four new features of Angular 16. We will do this by fixing and implementing new features on an existing auto part warehouse website.
Web Development with Angular 16: Enhance an existing website
Taught in English
Understand four new features in Angular 16 for better performance and programming practice
Identify improvement opportunities (such as content refreshing, better programming) for existing Angular code
Update existing Angular code to Angular 16 for server side rendering and faster build time
Details to know
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Project Overview
Task 2: Fix the Weekly Special Banner
Task 3a: Implement the Shopping Cart and the Add to Cart Button
Task 3b: Implement the Shopping Cart and the Add to Cart Button
Optional Practice: Take a Quiz and Test Your Knowledge
Task 4: Implement the Shopping Cart Quantity Buttons
Task 5: Implement the Shopping Cart Total
Optional Practice: Identify an Improvement Opportunity for a Small Website
Task 6: Update the Site to Use Server Side Rendering
Task 7: Update the Project to use the new esbuild-based Build System
Optional Cumulative Challenge: Capture sale opportunity and Provide Volume Discount
In order to be successful in this project, you will need intermediate level or above of any existing Angular version prior to version 16.
Instructor
