Test your Angular web application using Jasmine and Karma

Understand how the Jasmine test framework apply unit testing to Angular apps
Understand how Karma spawns test instances
Understand how to write unit tests in Jasmine
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to generate a new Angular project, create components and write unit tests in the spec file. You will learn how to bootstrap your tests, and will test the presence of text and the action of clicking a button. You will test the presence of HTML attributes, and the passage of data from a parent component to a child component. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a new angular project using Angular CLI, and start testing
Understand how Jasmine, Karma, the spec file and TestBed work
Test the main app component for displaying strings and clicking buttons
Bootstrap your TestBed configuration for your tests using beforeEach
Test the presence of a HTML element
Test passing data between components
by SSMay 24, 2021
easy to follow and gives good basic understanding of how to write test for front-end
