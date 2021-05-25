Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to generate a new Angular project, create components and write unit tests in the spec file. You will learn how to bootstrap your tests, and will test the presence of text and the action of clicking a button. You will test the presence of HTML attributes, and the passage of data from a parent component to a child component. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Stephanie S

May 25, 2021

easy to follow and gives good basic understanding of how to write test for front-end

By Iryna I

Nov 10, 2021

Very useful and comfortable in studying

By Chedro G C

May 2, 2021

Good basics and basic understandig

By PEYYALA R K

Oct 18, 2021

good

By Prateek B

Jan 30, 2022

Good course giving 4 start because of its very basic content could add more concepts which individual can face for more challenging situations. loved the way of using fiddle tool on left side for practice and video on right side. expect more advance scenario based tutorial on angular testing.

By Safura Z

Aug 25, 2021

needs content about injecting services and using libraries in the component

By Yesica M

Aug 17, 2021

Faltan mas ejemplos prácticos.

