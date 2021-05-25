By Stephanie S•
May 25, 2021
easy to follow and gives good basic understanding of how to write test for front-end
By Iryna I•
Nov 10, 2021
Very useful and comfortable in studying
By Chedro G C•
May 2, 2021
Good basics and basic understandig
By PEYYALA R K•
Oct 18, 2021
good
By Prateek B•
Jan 30, 2022
Good course giving 4 start because of its very basic content could add more concepts which individual can face for more challenging situations. loved the way of using fiddle tool on left side for practice and video on right side. expect more advance scenario based tutorial on angular testing.
By Safura Z•
Aug 25, 2021
needs content about injecting services and using libraries in the component
By Yesica M•
Aug 17, 2021
Faltan mas ejemplos prácticos.