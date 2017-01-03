Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Games without Chance: Combinatorial Game Theory by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.4
stars
189 ratings
48 reviews

About the Course

This course will cover the mathematical theory and analysis of simple games without chance moves....

Top reviews

GY

Oct 27, 2016

I like it, but as a math undergraduate I wish we have gone through some of the exciting research trend in combinatorial game theory.

HS

Jun 16, 2017

Gives a great Basic Overview with basic examples of the Game Theory. However i wouldn't consider it suitable for Professional Uses.

By Ridder J

Jan 3, 2017

A good introduction into Combinatorial Game Theory.

It's obvious this course follows the book Winning Ways for your Mathematical Plays, vol I.

This course does extremely well on its own,but you can also chose to work together while working through Winning Ways (which I personally would recommend, if you can get your hands on that book).

By Epshita J

Oct 14, 2016

Tom Marley was fun. He is like a little kid in a candy store.

By bob n

Jun 8, 2020

Excellent class, well paced. Instructor's sense of humor much appreciated. There were a few leaps in the presentations (or perhaps I zoned out), but googling filled in the blanks, I do wish there was a 'so what' portion of the class, this was all fun to learn, but where in the "real world" are the concepts relevant.

By Joseph D

May 16, 2016

This was a very enjoyable and clearly educational course. It sparked my interest in surreal numbers (which I had heard of but never explored in detail.) Doctor Morley is a delightful character with a personality well suited to the playful nature of Conway's games.

By MIGUEL P D A

Sep 7, 2020

Hello good afternoon. My congratulations to the teacher. It is really motivating, especially because of its charisma. Great person and teacher. Thank you very much for your teaching. Regards Michael

By Guo X Y

Oct 28, 2016

By DAVID P P

Feb 3, 2017

Great course. I will try now the optional exercises and try having a deeper understanding on this.

By Pranay S

Aug 14, 2016

An invigorating subject to learn about. Learning made great by the lecturer!

By José N

Nov 17, 2016

Excellent! An interesting subject taught by a very good teacher.

By Maxim V

Apr 3, 2022

Quite an interesting part of GT, nicely explained.

By venkatachalam.j

Jul 28, 2017

Likes the course & Tom Morley's presentation.

By Mark V

Sep 29, 2017

Excellent instructor and clear explanations.

By Nancy A

May 9, 2016

Very interesting and so much fun ;)

By Abhiraj H

Jun 23, 2017

Loved the course.Thanks a lot.

By Luis J

Mar 1, 2018

very interesting analysis of

By Eswarlal B K

May 5, 2019

Just loved it

By Tomer T

Apr 24, 2016

Excellent!

By Hayatullahi B A

Dec 7, 2017

Thank you

By Juan G A

Nov 13, 2017

Fantastic

By Kantsedal H

Apr 28, 2020

Useful.

By Eashan P

Sep 25, 2017

Awesome

By Y S M S

Jun 2, 2020

GREAT

By Слынко Е А

Oct 14, 2017

good

By Leo W

Jul 1, 2016

epic

By Hamza S

Jun 17, 2017

