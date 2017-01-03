GY
Oct 27, 2016
I like it, but as a math undergraduate I wish we have gone through some of the exciting research trend in combinatorial game theory.
HS
Jun 16, 2017
Gives a great Basic Overview with basic examples of the Game Theory. However i wouldn't consider it suitable for Professional Uses.
By Ridder J•
Jan 3, 2017
A good introduction into Combinatorial Game Theory.
It's obvious this course follows the book Winning Ways for your Mathematical Plays, vol I.
This course does extremely well on its own,but you can also chose to work together while working through Winning Ways (which I personally would recommend, if you can get your hands on that book).
By Epshita J•
Oct 14, 2016
Tom Marley was fun. He is like a little kid in a candy store.
By bob n•
Jun 8, 2020
Excellent class, well paced. Instructor's sense of humor much appreciated. There were a few leaps in the presentations (or perhaps I zoned out), but googling filled in the blanks, I do wish there was a 'so what' portion of the class, this was all fun to learn, but where in the "real world" are the concepts relevant.
By Joseph D•
May 16, 2016
This was a very enjoyable and clearly educational course. It sparked my interest in surreal numbers (which I had heard of but never explored in detail.) Doctor Morley is a delightful character with a personality well suited to the playful nature of Conway's games.
By MIGUEL P D A•
Sep 7, 2020
Hello good afternoon. My congratulations to the teacher. It is really motivating, especially because of its charisma. Great person and teacher. Thank you very much for your teaching. Regards Michael
By Guo X Y•
Oct 28, 2016
I like it, but as a math undergraduate I wish we have gone through some of the exciting research trend in combinatorial game theory.
By DAVID P P•
Feb 3, 2017
Great course. I will try now the optional exercises and try having a deeper understanding on this.
By Pranay S•
Aug 14, 2016
An invigorating subject to learn about. Learning made great by the lecturer!
By José N•
Nov 17, 2016
Excellent! An interesting subject taught by a very good teacher.
By Maxim V•
Apr 3, 2022
Quite an interesting part of GT, nicely explained.
By venkatachalam.j•
Jul 28, 2017
Likes the course & Tom Morley's presentation.
By Mark V•
Sep 29, 2017
Excellent instructor and clear explanations.
By Nancy A•
May 9, 2016
Very interesting and so much fun ;)
By Abhiraj H•
Jun 23, 2017
Loved the course.Thanks a lot.
By Luis J•
Mar 1, 2018
very interesting analysis of
By Eswarlal B K•
May 5, 2019
Just loved it
By Tomer T•
Apr 24, 2016
Excellent!
By Hayatullahi B A•
Dec 7, 2017
Thank you
By Juan G A•
Nov 13, 2017
Fantastic
By Kantsedal H•
Apr 28, 2020
Useful.
By Eashan P•
Sep 25, 2017
Awesome
By Y S M S•
Jun 2, 2020
GREAT
By Слынко Е А•
Oct 14, 2017
good
By Leo W•
Jul 1, 2016
epic
By Hamza S•
Jun 17, 2017
Gives a great Basic Overview with basic examples of the Game Theory. However i wouldn't consider it suitable for Professional Uses.