About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Advanced Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Princeton University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Analysis of Algorithms

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 76 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Recurrences

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Generating Functions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Asymptotics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

