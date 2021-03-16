Princeton University Logo

Princeton University is a private research university located in Princeton, New Jersey, United States. It is one of the eight universities of the Ivy League, and one of the nine Colonial Colleges founded before the American Revolution.

Arvind Narayanan

Arvind Narayanan

Associate Professor
Computer Science
David Spergel

David Spergel

Charles Young Professor of Astronomy on the Class of 1897 Foundation and Chair
Department of Astrophysics
David Wentzlaff

David Wentzlaff

Associate Professor
Electrical Engineering
Kevin Wayne

Kevin Wayne

Phillip Y. Goldman '86 University Lecturer
Computer Science
Laura Kahn

Laura Kahn

Research Health Policy Scholar
Program on Science and Global Security, Princeton School of Public and International Affairs
Miguel A. Centeno

Miguel A. Centeno

Musgrave Professor of Sociology and Professor of Sociology and International Affairs
Sociology
Peter Singer

Peter Singer

Ira W. Decamp Professor of Bioethics
University Center for Human Values
Robert Sedgewick

Robert Sedgewick

William O. Baker *39 Professor of Computer Science
Computer Science
