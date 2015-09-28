About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English
Princeton University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

28 minutes to complete

Introduction

28 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

The Universe is Big!

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min)
29 minutes to complete

What is Life?

29 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Why is Mercury Hot?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min)
1 hour to complete

Snowball Earth

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 44 min)
1 hour to complete

Planetary Atmospheres

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Mercury and Venus

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 71 min)
1 hour to complete

Mars

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 41 min)
3 hours to complete

The Moon

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Small Bodies of the Solar System

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 46 min)
1 hour to complete

Kepler’s Law and Search for Extrasolar Planets

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 87 min)
1 hour to complete

Kepler and Transits

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min)

