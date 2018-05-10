Are you ready to take an incredible journey around Planet Earth and beyond? In this course, you will delve into a world of innovative science and learn from a team of Biosphere 2 and University of Arizona researchers. From plants and soils, to oceans and rainforests, the Moon, Mars, and more, this course is an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in science and Earth stewardship.
Biosphere 2 Science for the Future of Our Planet
University of Arizona
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Biosphere 2, an Icon of Possibilities
Why would anyone build an enormous glass structure in the Arizona desert? In Module 1, you will get a virtual introduction to the engineering marvel that is Biosphere 2. Learn about the fascinating history of Biosphere 2 and how it is currently used as the world’s best research instrument for earth systems science. Discover how the ocean, rainforest, and desert can be studied in one enclosed, three-acre structure in the Arizona desert. With Dr. Joaquin Ruiz, University of Arizona (UA) Vice President for Innovation, Director of Biosphere 2, Dean of UA Science, Geoscientist, and John Adams, Deputy Director, UA Biosphere 2.
Climate Disruption
How do we know that human activity is changing the climate? In Module 2, you will hear from scientists who reconstruct past climates by unlocking information held in ancient trees. Discover how tree rings help us understand drought and wildfire patterns across time and space. Learn what global warming is, exactly, and how it is accelerated by carbon emissions. With Dr. Kevin Anchukaitis, Geography and UA Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research, and Dr. David Frank, UA Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research.
The Science of Water Availability
Where is Earth’s water? In Module 3, you will learn about the global water cycle and discover how much water exists, where it exists, and how it moves around the environment. Learn how Biosphere 2 and Critical Zone research are used to study the water cycle. With Dr. Peter Troch, Director of Science at Biosphere 2, UA Hydrology.
Desert Plants, Climate, and Changing Landscapes
How can many different species coexist in once place? In Module 4, go beyond Biosphere 2 to UA Tumamoc Hill—the world’s oldest long-term desert ecology research site near the University of Arizona. Learn how living and nonliving components of the environment are related, how different species coexist, and how climate variation affects Sonoran Desert plants. With Dr. Larry Venable, UA Ecology & Evolutionary Biology.
This course covered so many interesting things and topics, and also went into some astronomy, which I really enjoy. Overall would recommend this course if you are interested in Earth.
Great course! Easy to follow with great teachers from multiple subjects. The course is very informative and encourages you to research environmental information about the area you live in.
This course was amazing!! I learned so much, and it inspired me to do further research on many of the discussed topics.
Very good course to learn about Plant ecology, space and Aquaponics
