BC
Jun 14, 2020
Great course! Easy to follow with great teachers from multiple subjects. The course is very informative and encourages you to research environmental information about the area you live in.
WK
May 10, 2018
This course covered so many interesting things and topics, and also went into some astronomy, which I really enjoy. Overall would recommend this course if you are interested in Earth.
By Lynn M•
Feb 9, 2020
As a trained ecologist (MSc, PhD) and an Educator (High School Science Teacher) I found this course to be phenomenal. The ecology of Biosphere 1 and the effects of climate change was approached from so many ways, creating a course of good depth and breadth. The use and sharing of scientific data in such a clear manner was instrumental in showing the importance of rigorous scientific research to help understand and help find solutions for the complex problems facing our us and our biosphere. I suspect this course will inspire young people to join in the exciting scientific world of ecology and climate change. Thanks for a fantastic course. Kudos!
By Zdenka C•
Apr 15, 2021
I visited Biosphere 2 and was mesmerized by the science station. When I found this course on coursera, I immediately knew I would like to learn more, now I feel elated knowing so much more about Earth and Biosphere 1, as well about travel and life in space. Thank you, University of Arizona, for doing this wonderful course.
By Cathrin K•
Jun 24, 2019
I really enjoyed this course and module and it gave me a great deal of food for thought. A great project and a very valuable course.
By Deborah P•
May 14, 2018
Excellent materials, presentation and great information for all! I loved this course.
By ALLAC•
Sep 17, 2019
Just the best course I have ever received in my life.
By Ash G•
Mar 23, 2018
This is a great course for anyone who wants to better understand the environmental threats to the future of our planet and our species. I particularly enjoyed the "Sea Changes, "Life and resources in space" and "feeding the future" modules. The lecturers are all very knowledgeable and passionate. There were only a couple of moments when I had to double back over some of the science being presented and that was down to my ignorance rather than the
By Yuri D•
Jan 21, 2022
Understandable but extensive enough to give great insight in many disciplines of science and help with understanding or even defending points like the validity of climate change, the effect it already has, how technology could be the key to move past it, and the future of the human race as a whole. I encourage anyone to follow this MOOC.
By Kelly P•
Oct 11, 2020
This was an excellent course which I highly recommend. I learned a lot about both our planet and the biosphere 2. The course material, videos and assignments were educational and enjoyable. The course does include information on climate change, water availability, biodiversity, ocean warming, soil, hydroponics and space travel.
By Brian L•
Jan 23, 2022
I am thrilled for the opportunity to learn from this course. The information about our planet (biosphere 2) is something I wish was taught early on in life. The end of the course covering what the future may hold for us was a fitting finale.
By Fazla Z A•
Sep 1, 2021
This course is one of the most interesting courses on Coursera. This gives so much idea about the Biosphere 2. I wish to utilize the learnings from the course for the betterment of earth and the biosphere.
By Jane B•
Apr 27, 2020
Exceptional, fascinating and inspiring.
The lecturers and videos are really interesting and some are quite challenging.
A really worthwhile course to study.
I really enjoyed it and will miss it!
By Bruna C•
Jun 15, 2020
By Fumiyo A•
Apr 5, 2020
By learning this course, I could have broader perspective for the current scinence in addition to deeper understanding of ecosystem of the earth. More people learn this couse, more pe
By Willa K•
May 11, 2018
By Jessica W•
May 23, 2021
A very interesting course, I previously had very little knowledge about the work going on in Biosphere 2. The last module especially was well delivered and inspiring.
By Dan A•
May 9, 2020
Simply the best most informative, engaging, interesting class I have ever taken!!! Great lectures, teachers, visual aids. Well organized and thoughtful. Fun!!
By Amber P•
Feb 14, 2022
This course was amazing!! I learned so much, and it inspired me to do further research on many of the discussed topics.
By Teresa R R•
Sep 6, 2020
Very nice. I learned a lot. Biosphere 2.0 is a cool place. The last module is an awesome conclusion to the course.
By SANKHA S D•
Jul 27, 2021
Really enjoyed the journey. This has been really insightful. The final two weeks has been phenomenal.
By Becky S•
Sep 12, 2018
I really loved this course! So much information and really well laid out in great modules.
By 李帅帅•
Mar 18, 2020
Thank you a lot! I've learned much knowledge about Biosphere-2 and BLSS!
By Steven D S•
May 13, 2018
Thank you for the opportunity it was very educational. I learned alot.
By Dr. M Q A•
Nov 30, 2020
Very good course to learn about Plant ecology, space and Aquaponics
By Gleemore O N•
Aug 9, 2020
This course was is so interesting, informative and so wonderful😍
By Darya K•
Mar 5, 2021
It was such an amazing and informative cours ! Really enjoyed it