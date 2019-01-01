Charles Young Professor of Astronomy on the Class of 1897 Foundation and Chair
David Spergel is the Charles Young Professor of Astronomy on the Class of 1897 Foundation and Chair of the Department of Astrophysics at Princeton University. Spergel is best known for his work with the WMAP satellite that help determine the age and composition of the universe. He is currently co-chair of NASA AFTA Satellite science team, a mission that aims to both determine the nature of dark energy and directly image planets around nearby stars.