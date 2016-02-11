RE
Aug 30, 2015
This was a very interesting class taught in such a manner that an undergraduate student majoring in any area would find interesting and educational, their is very much to learn for anyone
Jan 25, 2016
The best course ever.! it really has the scientific detail that you do not find anywhere else in a clear simple and didactic way. The instructor is an amazing educator.
By Graham R•
Feb 11, 2016
I am a retired geologist and have recently taken up astronomy and astrophotography as a hobby. As is clear from the course there is a close association between the two sciences and I was keen to learn more. This is my fifth astronomy MOOC and by far and away a country mile the best; how many of those in a parsec?.
Apart from the sheer breadth of subject matter covered I particularly liked the way various maths formulae (not too difficult) were explained and gradually used to explain and link various aspects of astronomy - thus adding weight to the explanations and especially how it all elegantly fits together. If you want to do just one course to understand astronomy, this is the one.
Many thanks to David and team for the high quality of lectures and diagrams etc. which thoroughly backed up the lectures + the interviews provided insight form other experts in their respective fields.
If you're ever in the UK do look me up - I also cycle and would love to go on a ride and talk astro etc. Thanks again to all.
Here's my website if you're interested: https://watchthisspaceman.wordpress.com/
By Hui J H•
Jan 28, 2016
I took this course completely for fun, so did not complete any assignments, but I want to say that I enjoyed it immensely! Our lecturer brought immense enthusiasm to the rather heavy topic of astronomy and physics and managed to make it reasonable even to those of a non-science background (like me!). The people interviewed also brought very unique views and experiences to the subject, and gave us a good first hand account of what it is like to research and work on NASA projects and other spacefaring missions. Thank you to everyone who made this happen, I hope many other students share the same satisfaction from taking this online course!
By Richard E•
Aug 31, 2015
By Camilo M N•
Jan 26, 2016
By Petar T•
Nov 9, 2016
This is simply fantastic! Such a charismatic lecturer leading us so professionally through heavy subjects in a light manner! Looking forward to more courses!
By John S•
Feb 11, 2017
"Imagining Other Earths" introduces one to astonishing aspects of planetary science, delivered expertly by David Spergel, Charles Young Professor of Astronomy on the Class of 1897 Foundation and Chair. I found the course to be invaluable in improving my understanding of the universe in which we live. Professor Spergels unassuming, inimitable style of delivery leads one to an easy understanding of complex concepts. I found the Professor and the scientists who spoke with him in interviews which supported the lectures to be inspiring. I commend this course to anyone who is interested in understanding the universe.
By Basil R•
Oct 27, 2016
This is a wonderful course, even for somebody, such as myself, who tends to freeze in terror when presented with mathematical equations of any sort. I'm a linguist, artist and musician, so no physicist, and yet have found here a wealth of imagination and knowledge that is accessible, even if only at the broadest level, to anyone, regardless of their academic background. Highly recommended.
By Naïm M•
Sep 16, 2015
Excellent course, you learn a lot of things. Professor David Spergel is really interesting and exciting,
I am really grateful for all that I have learned during this course.
Excellent cours, vous apprenez plein de choses. Pr David Spergel est très intéressant et passionnant.
Je lui suis très reconnaissant pour tout ce que j'ai appris durant ce cours
By Ruby S•
Nov 13, 2016
This class was an exceptional journey into the world outside our own - and the details, balance, and intricacies of an ever changing universe. Professor Spergel is an incredible asset to the world of astrophysics and I feel truly lucky that he took the time to teach us. I happily anticipate leaning even more on this fascinating subject.
By Josef P•
Sep 1, 2016
A great course, a big variety of fascinating topics, interesting and lively explanation of prof. Spergel, great interviews with specialists on many of the topics.
Just one thing I miss in the course, it would be nice to check my understanding of the explanation in quizes.
Nonetheless, great thanks for the course!
By Juan P•
Apr 10, 2016
A fantastic content that helps you easily understand difficult concepts for the uninitiated in the field. A highly recommended experience. To improve only ask for more interviews with professionals who are now investigating the matter.
Thank you very much for the effort.
By Pete•
Jul 26, 2019
I learned a lot on this course in a fun and meaningful way. Lectures are interesting and even humorous at times :) Took me a while to complete it but I'm happy that I did. Thank you for all the time and effort pout into this course!
By Aditya R•
Sep 23, 2016
This was my first coarse on Coursera, and it is an amazing coarse. The professor and the presentation are so vividly unique, even as a high school sophomore, I was able to understand a large part of it.
By Foz Z•
Mar 23, 2017
Really enjoyed the course. It gave a very comprehensive introduction to Astrobiology and I enjoyed being pushed to write a science fictional short story at the end.
By Richard L•
Jan 4, 2016
Outstanding course for anyone interested in astronomy and the search for extra-solar planets. The instructor is a world-class scientist and a great teacher.
By Felix•
Jan 4, 2016
I have no professional interest in this course but watch the videos in my freetime. This should tell you everything about how good this course is.
By Martin K•
Oct 4, 2016
Excellent course with a lot of information served in the context and furthermore in the most understandable way.
Thanks for it.
By Joe V C•
Aug 19, 2015
I love this course and Prof. Spergel fascinating skills of teaching! anyway,I'm still in the course of enjoying it!
By Kousay a•
Sep 29, 2015
fascinating study of astronomy with a clear explanation to understand complex concepts and analysis.
By Bintang T L•
Sep 4, 2015
I'm glad I found this course. You will gain a lot of knowledge about astrobiology and astrophysics.
By Oscar F R•
Apr 5, 2016
A quite good and complete course to understand the basics of astrophysics and planetary science.
By vaibhav s•
Sep 21, 2017
When i saw the first video, i got a lot of knowledge and i am very interested to listen more
By SM S•
Nov 6, 2015
One of the greatest course I ever attended in the field of life science and origin of life.
By Joy S•
May 14, 2018
Thorough, lengthy, weeks-long grounding in the subject. Only problem is stupid peer review.
By GLADSON V C•
Apr 12, 2020
