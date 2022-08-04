About this Course

Approx. 23 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Approx. 23 hours to complete
Korean

Offered by

Princeton University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

크립토 및 암호화폐 소개

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

비트코인이 탈중앙화를 이루는 방식

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 74 min)
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

비트코인의 작동 원리

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min)
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

비트코인을 저장하고 사용하는 법

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 81 min)

