Arvind Narayanan joined the department as an assistant professor in 2012. He earned his doctorate from the University of Texas, Austin, in 2009 and did post-doctoral work at Stanford University. He studies information privacy and security and has a side interest in technology policy. His research has shown that data anonymization is broken in fundamental ways, for which he jointly received the 2008 Privacy Enhancing Technologies Award. He leads the Princeton Web Transparency and Accountability project, which aims to uncover how companies are collecting and using our personal information. He also studies the security and stability of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Professor Narayanan is an affiliated faculty member at the Center for Information Technology Policy at Princeton and an affiliate scholar at Stanford Law School's Center for Internet and Society. You can follow him on Twitter at @random_walker.