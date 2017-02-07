To really understand what is special about Bitcoin, we need to understand how it works at a technical level. We’ll address the important questions about Bitcoin, such as:
Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency TechnologiesPrinceton University
- Bitcoin Network
- Blockchains
- Cryptocurrency
- Bitcoin
Princeton University
Princeton University is a private research university located in Princeton, New Jersey, United States. It is one of the eight universities of the Ivy League, and one of the nine Colonial Colleges founded before the American Revolution.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Crypto and Cryptocurrencies
Learn about cryptographic building blocks ("primitives") and reason about their security. Work through how these primitives can be used to construct simple cryptocurrencies.
How Bitcoin Achieves Decentralization
Learn Bitcoin's consensus mechanism and reason about its security. Appreciate how security comes from a combination of technical methods and clever incentive engineering.
Mechanics of Bitcoin
Learn how the individual components of the Bitcoin protocol make the whole system tick: transactions, script, blocks, and the peer-to-peer network.
How to Store and Use Bitcoins
This week we'll explore how using Bitcoins works in practice: different ways of storing Bitcoin keys, security measures, and various types of services that allow you to trade and transact with bitcoins.
Excellent course covering the fundamentals of crypto currencies. Only improvement I'd suggest is if it could be updated with some of the more recent developments over the past several years.
Absolutely essential for everyone who wants to know everything about Bitcoin and blockchain. Big shout out to the instructors and dept of the course. Would absolutely recommend!
Loved this course! It was very thorough. However I think assignments could have been made more clearer as it was often hard to figure out what needed to be done without checking discussion forums.
Thank you for the informative course. Would be looking forward for more in this field. Also could you please suggest/elaborate on how this technology will help in derivative space.
