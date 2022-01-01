Duke University
It's important to learn about bitcoin if you want to understand an emerging financial and security technology. Bitcoin is a digital currency, also known as a cryptocurrency, that was invented in 2009. It uses a technology known as blockchain that tracks and transmits bitcoin among its users. Bitcoin, blockchain, and other cryptocurrencies can be used in financial technology, cryptography, and inventory control. Some people want to learn about bitcoin because they want to speculate on the values of different cryptocurrencies. Others want to find ways to use blockchain to solve different organizational problems.
Career opportunities that arise from learning bitcoin are in financial technology, financial speculation, computer technology, and cryptography. Some people want to use blockchain on the job, others want to predict the price of bitcoin. As people learn more uses for cryptocurrencies and blockchain, new uses that apply to other careers may arise. Some people work on developing new digital currencies for a range of applications, including payment technologies and startup funding through coin offerings. Others are interested in blockchain business models that may apply to new business areas. Because it is an emerging area of both technology and finance, learning about bitcoin may apply to careers that we have not yet imagined.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn about bitcoin, including the many uses for both it and its related technology, blockchain. Some courses emphasize the foundations of the technology. Others look at ways that bitcoin is used in financial technology or how blockchain can be used in secure software design. Some courses cover bitcoin applications in different programming languages, and others look at how entrepreneurs can use cryptocurrencies to develop and finance new business models. The courses include lectures, readings, and Guided Projects so that you can apply what you learn. Many lead to Specializations and Professional Certificates. Several Guided Projects can help you master specific uses for bitcoin too.