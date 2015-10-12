About this Course

16,085 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Princeton University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(3,434 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

17 minutes to complete

Introduction/Welcome

17 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Nature of War

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Causes of War

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The Experience of War

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PARADOXES OF WAR

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder