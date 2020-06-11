About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Disasters, conflict and aid

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in high-conflict scenarios

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

DRR in Low-conflict scenarios

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Disaster Response in Post-conflict scenarios

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

