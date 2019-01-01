Profile

Roanne van Voorst (Ph.D) is a researcher and writer affiliated with the International Institute of Social Studies, Erasmus University, The Hague, and also a member of the Dutch Future Society. As an 'anthropologist of the future' Roanne’s research focuses on a sustainable and kinder future, with subthemes ranging from the future of our food, to the future of social life, love and sexuality. In 2014, she obtained her PhD (with distinction) at the Amsterdam Institute of Social Science Research (AISSR) on risk-responses of slum dwellers in relation to floods and other disasters in Jakarta, Indonesia; she has also done long-term research on the social effects of climate changes in Greenland, most particularly on gender roles and gender-based violence. Furthermore, she has worked as a consultant on the sustainable future of cities, has developed several online trainings and is an internationally published author of fiction and non-fiction. Her latest book explores the future of a world in which plantbased eating would have become the norm: Once we Ate Animals (forthcoming 2021). https://www.iss.nl/en/research/research-projects/when-disaster-meets-conflict/research-team [Picture by Chantal Aries]

When Disaster Meets Conflict

