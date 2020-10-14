Chevron Left
Disaster Risk Reduction and humanitarian aid in conflict settings This MOOC teaches you to develop accountable, high-quality and ethical responses to disaster in conflict-affected areas. The E-course is meant primarily for practitioners, but also open to students or otherwise interested people. It stimulates participants to think about humanitarian aid, DRR and disaster response in contexts where conflict is ongoing, lingering, or has characterized the setting in recent times, as well as about the hard choices and dilemmas faced by humanitarian actors in conflict settings. Moreover, you will learn to distinguish the different challenges and effective, positive examples of aid in three types of conflict settings. Through videos, interviews, guest lectures and realistic case-studio, learning becomes both relevant and fun; everything you learn will be applicable for practice in the field. Curious? Check out our trailer in the first module of the MOOC below....

By Renuka R

Oct 14, 2020

Extremely informative and perfectly curated course, id like to thank everyone involved in the production this course.

By María A N

Aug 19, 2020

It is an interesting course to have several tools for practitioners, understand the challenges in different contexts, and its worth it!

By Ingrid C

Jun 12, 2020

Excellent course! I learned a lot. It was a very engaging course. I would recommend this course to my colleagues.

By Monifa

Jun 11, 2020

This course was an eye opener- it made you think about how conflicts could impact a disaster stuck community and how disasters impact communities in conflict. Something I never thought about before in DRR.

By Susan S

Apr 26, 2020

Very good course I enjoyed and learned how to avoid doing harm while providing aid to affected communities.

By Fernando J B

Oct 20, 2020

very tough subject and very enjoyable course

By CYIZA T

Sep 26, 2020

Wonderful course for humanitarian workers

By Gourpada D

Aug 10, 2020

Excellent and enjoyable!

By Chikaodili A O

Apr 6, 2020

A very insightful course

By Winston A W

Jun 28, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Flt L G R

Jul 30, 2020

THANKS...

By PRANTA P

Nov 1, 2020

gd

By Sean D

Jul 14, 2020

I think that was a great preliminary course, which introduced a wide range of perspectives on issues in humanitarianism within conflict scenarios. My main perspective was that it was hard to study alongside the videos, because the note function on coursera can not be exported to text file. This meant I either needed to copy and paste sections into 'note documents' or take notes by hand. I think this could be improved for later courses.

By Teshale E

Jan 24, 2021

I am happy to attend the course and it was helpful for humanitarian and development workers. The Conflict Vs Disaster nexus and the categorisation, dilemmas as well as the tools helped me a lot to understand what will happen and how I handle When Disaster Meets Conflict.

I recommend if the course can add the Pease Dialogue component to strengthen the Triple Nexus Humanitarian aid-Peace-Development.

It is my pleasure to thank the Facilitators and contributors of the Course Roanne van Voorst and Dorothea Hilhorst in preparing the MOOC and guiding us on the whole process. I extend my thanks to to Erasmus University Rotterdam team and My colleague Margot Loof from CORDAID Global Office for her support and encouragement to attend the course.

See you in another course and I am ready to contribute and share.

Teshale Endalamaw, teshenda@gmail.com or teshale.endalamaw@cordaid.org; Skype: teshaledudu

By Gemma C M

Jan 14, 2021

I learnt a lot, this course was incredibly useful! Thanks a lot for giving me the opportunity to improve my skills!

By Elias R

Dec 22, 2020

Great course, very well prepared and straight to the point.

By Suleiman S

Sep 27, 2021

Excellent course, i will recommend it anytime any day

