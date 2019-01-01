Profile

Dorothea Hilhorst

Professor of humanitarian studies

Dorothea Hilhorst, professor of Humanitarian Studies at the International Institute of Social Studies of Erasmus University. She is an expert in development in areas affected by disaster, conflict or fragility, with a special focus on aid-society relations: the impact of humanitarian aid on society and the ways in which people and institutions shape the organisation of aid relations. Dorothea has supervised over 30 PhD candidates. Her research programmes have taken place in settings affected by disaster, conflict and fragility, including Afghanistan, Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Sri Lanka. She currently directs the research programme around situations where conflicts meet disaster, on which this MOOC was based. https://www.iss.nl/en/research/research-projects/when-disaster-meets-conflict/research-team

When Disaster Meets Conflict

