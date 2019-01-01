Robert Sedgewick is the William O. Baker Professor of Computer Science at Princeton, where he was the founding chair of the Department of Computer Science. He received the Ph.D. degree from Stanford University, in 1975. Prof. Sedgewick also served on the faculty at Brown University and has held visiting research positions at Xerox PARC, Palo Alto, CA, Institute for Defense Analyses, Princeton, NJ, and INRIA, Rocquencourt, France. He is a member of the board of directors of Adobe Systems. Prof. Sedgewick's interests are in analytic combinatorics, algorithm design, the scientific analysis of algorithms, curriculum development, and innovations in the dissemination of knowledge. He has published widely in these areas and is the author of several books.