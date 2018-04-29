Chevron Left
This course teaches a calculus that enables precise quantitative predictions of large combinatorial structures. In addition, this course covers generating functions and real asymptotics and then introduces the symbolic method in the context of applications in the analysis of algorithms and basic structures such as permutations, trees, strings, words, and mappings. All the features of this course are available for free. It does not offer a certificate upon completion....

EG

Jul 17, 2021

Excellent course with very interesting and well explained topics, for those with certain background in mathematics (and, specially, in analysis and combinatorics).

AK

Apr 28, 2018

This course is more about mathematic than algorithms, it teaches how to solve tricky combinatorial problems

By Андрій К

Apr 29, 2018

By Hafidz J L

Mar 10, 2018

This is great course if you already done some algorithms courses and want to go deeper.

By Ivan F

May 2, 2018

This course offers an extensive coverage of mathematical material like tools and techniques, putting special emphasis on simple principles and never losing its focus on the general perspective of the topic.

Developing insight on analytic functions together with combinatorics and the practical applications of theory into code gives a significant advantage over using naive approaches.

A special appreciation to Prof. Sedgewick's endless efforts for disseminating mathematical knowledge among programmers, over this platform and even outside!

Thank you very much.

By Konstantin

Apr 26, 2018

I didn't like this course at all. Cover less material, but explain it better. Most of the students drop out after week 3.

By zhangdi

Sep 16, 2018

算法3

By Madhav N W

Nov 22, 2019

Excellent course, great exercise in combinatorics.

By HelloIsJeffrey

Jan 10, 2019

This course is very helpfull!

By Zhenwei L

Sep 24, 2019

Some of the problems are very interesting and I'm quite impressed by the symbolic method. Howerver, part of the contents are too "detailed" which is dull in my opinion.

By Norbert K

May 5, 2020

The good thing about Coursera is that the courses are self-contained with defined prerequisites but this course is definitely not self-contained and it also doesn't mention any prerequisites. It can be a good extra material following through a class, or attending the same lectures. This course is essentially the lectures from this class but without any supporting material or small group tutorials. Other than that, it's just a promotion of the books that the lecturer wrote.

By Mathews E G A

Apr 19, 2020

Doesn't offer ceritifcate

By Derren D

Feb 27, 2021

I have very much enjoyed taking this course. I think that professor Sedgewick does an excellent job making this material accessible at a deep level. His lectures and videos helped me develop a much deeper understanding of this material than I would have if I had just read the accompanying books.

By Aswin V

Aug 25, 2020

I enjoyed problems given in the quizzes. The course is one of the best presentations I have seen.

By Fakhreddine M

Apr 17, 2020

clear explanation, and amazing tools to analyze algorithms through a scientific approach.

By S M

Sep 1, 2021

Excellent material and instruction, and the course readings do require matematical sophistication. The biggest disappointment was the comments in the discussion forums, example: "good", "benefitable", etc.. The forum comments are not a reflection on the quality of the course, but a direct commentary on the people who are wasting everyone's time.

By Eduard G G

Jul 18, 2021

Excellent course with very interesting and well explained topics, for those with certain background in mathematics (and, specially, in analysis and combinatorics).

By Oussama B N

Apr 8, 2020

Wonderful insights about the study of the algorithm's complexity and combinatoric logic.

By Aye A T

Nov 18, 2020

I am complete but did not certificate received.

By Kevin G

Mar 9, 2021

Professor Sedgewick was amazing to listen to.

By Sergio G

Apr 10, 2020

Awsome course...

This is very helpful to me...

By Asso. P o M V T C

Feb 9, 2022

it is so good to learn in this course

By vishal s

Jan 26, 2022

good for learning, and easy to study

By Nagothi A

Nov 27, 2020

Learned a lot good experience

By ARIVARASAN S

Aug 20, 2020

Good experience

By IRSHAD A D V T C

Jun 1, 2021

good to study

By SARANJI N

Jun 22, 2021

Intresting..

