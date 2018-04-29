EG
Jul 17, 2021
Excellent course with very interesting and well explained topics, for those with certain background in mathematics (and, specially, in analysis and combinatorics).
AK
Apr 28, 2018
This course is more about mathematic than algorithms, it teaches how to solve tricky combinatorial problems
By Андрій К•
Apr 29, 2018
By Hafidz J L•
Mar 10, 2018
This is great course if you already done some algorithms courses and want to go deeper.
By Ivan F•
May 2, 2018
This course offers an extensive coverage of mathematical material like tools and techniques, putting special emphasis on simple principles and never losing its focus on the general perspective of the topic.
Developing insight on analytic functions together with combinatorics and the practical applications of theory into code gives a significant advantage over using naive approaches.
A special appreciation to Prof. Sedgewick's endless efforts for disseminating mathematical knowledge among programmers, over this platform and even outside!
Thank you very much.
By Konstantin•
Apr 26, 2018
I didn't like this course at all. Cover less material, but explain it better. Most of the students drop out after week 3.
By zhangdi•
Sep 16, 2018
算法3
By Madhav N W•
Nov 22, 2019
Excellent course, great exercise in combinatorics.
By HelloIsJeffrey•
Jan 10, 2019
This course is very helpfull!
By Zhenwei L•
Sep 24, 2019
Some of the problems are very interesting and I'm quite impressed by the symbolic method. Howerver, part of the contents are too "detailed" which is dull in my opinion.
By Norbert K•
May 5, 2020
The good thing about Coursera is that the courses are self-contained with defined prerequisites but this course is definitely not self-contained and it also doesn't mention any prerequisites. It can be a good extra material following through a class, or attending the same lectures. This course is essentially the lectures from this class but without any supporting material or small group tutorials. Other than that, it's just a promotion of the books that the lecturer wrote.
By Mathews E G A•
Apr 19, 2020
Doesn't offer ceritifcate
By Derren D•
Feb 27, 2021
I have very much enjoyed taking this course. I think that professor Sedgewick does an excellent job making this material accessible at a deep level. His lectures and videos helped me develop a much deeper understanding of this material than I would have if I had just read the accompanying books.
By Aswin V•
Aug 25, 2020
I enjoyed problems given in the quizzes. The course is one of the best presentations I have seen.
By Fakhreddine M•
Apr 17, 2020
clear explanation, and amazing tools to analyze algorithms through a scientific approach.
By S M•
Sep 1, 2021
Excellent material and instruction, and the course readings do require matematical sophistication. The biggest disappointment was the comments in the discussion forums, example: "good", "benefitable", etc.. The forum comments are not a reflection on the quality of the course, but a direct commentary on the people who are wasting everyone's time.
By Eduard G G•
Jul 18, 2021
By Oussama B N•
Apr 8, 2020
Wonderful insights about the study of the algorithm's complexity and combinatoric logic.
By Aye A T•
Nov 18, 2020
I am complete but did not certificate received.
By Kevin G•
Mar 9, 2021
Professor Sedgewick was amazing to listen to.
By Sergio G•
Apr 10, 2020
Awsome course...
This is very helpful to me...
By Asso. P o M V T C•
Feb 9, 2022
it is so good to learn in this course
By vishal s•
Jan 26, 2022
good for learning, and easy to study
By Nagothi A•
Nov 27, 2020
Learned a lot good experience
By ARIVARASAN S•
Aug 20, 2020
Good experience
By IRSHAD A D V T C•
Jun 1, 2021
good to study
By SARANJI N•
Jun 22, 2021
Intresting..