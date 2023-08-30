Welcome to the 'ChatGPT Playground for Beginners: Introduction to the world of AI' guided project! In this project, you'll create an AI-powered Health Assistant using the ChatGPT Playground Graphical User Interface, simulating a conversation between a family doctor and a patient. By delving into the tool's key parameters, you'll learn how to effectively guide AI text generation and ensure your AI assistant provides contextually appropriate medical advice. You will experiment with parameters, plan out the patient-doctor conversations, and refine your prompts to simulate a realistic health consultation. You'll aim to customize the chatbot to accept and respond to real patient queries, learning how to adjust your parameters and prompts when the AI doesn't respond as expected.
ChatGPT Playground for Beginners: Intro to NLP AI
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
8,880 already enrolled
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
(39 reviews)
What you'll learn
Work with the fundamental operations of ChatGPT, tokens, models, parameters, and influence the generated responses.
Experiment with key parameters such as 'temperature', 'max tokens', 'top p', 'frequency penalty', and 'presence penalty' in the ChatGPT Playground.
Manipulate system-level and user-level roles to effectively guide AI responses towards a simulated chatbot
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
Recommended experience
(39 reviews)
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to ChatGPT and Understanding How It Works
Deep Dive into Tokens and Pricing
Exploring ChatGPT Parameters - Part 1
Exploring ChatGPT Parameters - Part 2
Guide AI Responses by Injecting Context using Chat
Recommended experience
Basic computer literacy (no coding knowledge required)
An interest in AI and natural language processing
You'll need a credit card for tokens
4 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 39
39 reviews
- 5 stars
76.92%
- 4 stars
15.38%
- 3 stars
7.69%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Aug 29, 2023
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.